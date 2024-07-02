OK Magazine
RFK Jr.'s Shocking Secrets Uncovered: Sexual Assault Allegations From a Babysitter, 'Lust Demons' and Infidelity

A photo of Robert F. Kennedy. Jr.
Source: mega
Jul. 2 2024

Several shocking secrets from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s past have come to light, as a new report covers everything from the politician's drug use to his s-- addiction.

The piece also detailed his alleged serial cheating on late ex-wife Mary Richardson and his sexual assault of their family babysitter Eliza Cooney.

RFK Jr. was accused of sexually assaulting the family babysitter.

According to the Vanity Fair report, Kennedy, now 70, hired Cooney in 1998 when she was 23.

That November, she wrote in her diary about RFK Jr.'s inappropriate behavior.

"From everything everybody says about the Kennedys + their Babysitters, they had me worried. Like I have to watch out, be careful," she said.

Kennedy allegedly kept a diary of his conquests.

On one occasion, Cooney said she "could have sworn he was touching" her leg and hand under the table, explaining, "It seemed like he thought I was somebody else or wasn’t paying attention."

"Like he would come to every once in a while and snap out of it or I would move away," she continued. "It was like he was on something or really tired or was missing Mary or was testing me."

"In the back of my mind, I was hoping it wasn’t what it actually was," the now 48-year-old expressed.

Ex-wife Mary Richardson committed suicide in 2012.

Things escalated a few weeks later when she found the shirtless politician standing in the bedroom she stayed at when watching the kids. At the time, her diary was laying open next to her bed.

He then asked her to rub lotion on his back, which she admitted she did reluctantly, noting, "It was totally inappropriate."

Things worsened after a few months: while going through the pantry in her workout gear, she claimed Kennedy "came up behind" her, groped her and slid his hand up her hips and chest.

"I was frozen," she stated. "Shocked."

Kennedy stopped when a worker walked by.

Cooney continued to work for the famous family for a few months but ultimately quit, as she was took shaken by the incidents.

It wasn't until RFK Jr. decided to run in the 2024 presidential election that she came forward with her story.

RFK Jr. married Cheryl Hines in 2014.

Kennedy was also accused of cheating on Richardson, and when she found out, she became "so hysterical that she’d run out of the house, gotten in her car, backed out of the driveway, and accidentally run over and killed Porcia, the family dog," Maureen Callahan wrote in Ask Not: The Kennedys and the Women They Destroyed.

Richardson went on a downward spiral once they separated and he began seeing now-wife Cheryl Hines, 58.

As Kennedy tried to distance himself from Richardson and avoided paying child support, she became more and more erratic, and she ultimately lost custody of their kids. In 2012, she took her own life.

After her passing, Kennedy's "s-- diary" from 2001 was uncovered: the journal had the names of two dozen women he was involved with, each with a note on how far he got with them.

Kennedy reportedly described himself as battling "lust demons."

Despite all of the claims, Kennedy denied being unfaithful, with an insider claiming he seemed to truly believe he was being honest: "That was the scary part. He really was pathologically involved with that narrative."

