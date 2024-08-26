Kamala Harris' Campaign Claims Donald Trump Can't 'Act Presidential for 90 Minutes on His Own' as Ex-POTUS' Team Demands Muted Mics at Debate

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's teams are fighting over whether microphones should be muted when the other individual is speaking at their upcoming September 10 debate.

On the Monday morning broadcast of CNN News Central, correspondent Priscilla Alvarez discussed an ongoing feud between Harris and Trump's campaigns, as the Republican candidate's advisors are insisting mics remain muted as part of previously agreed upon rules initially put in place when Trump was supposed to debate President Joe Biden for the second time.