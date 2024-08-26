Kamala Harris' Campaign Claims Donald Trump Can't 'Act Presidential for 90 Minutes on His Own' as Ex-POTUS' Team Demands Muted Mics at Debate
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's teams are fighting over whether microphones should be muted when the other individual is speaking at their upcoming September 10 debate.
On the Monday morning broadcast of CNN News Central, correspondent Priscilla Alvarez discussed an ongoing feud between Harris and Trump's campaigns, as the Republican candidate's advisors are insisting mics remain muted as part of previously agreed upon rules initially put in place when Trump was supposed to debate President Joe Biden for the second time.
With Harris replacing Biden as the Democratic candidate for the upcoming November 2024 presidential election, the Vice President's team requested microphones remain on at all times during the next debate.
In a statement partially mentioned on the broadcast but delivered in full by a news publication, the Harris campaign’s senior adviser for communications Brian Fallon explained: "We have told ABC and other networks seeking to host a possible October debate that we believe both candidates’ mics should be live throughout the full broadcast."
"Our understanding is that Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own," Fallon snubbed. "We suspect Trump’s team has not even told their boss about this dispute because it would be too embarrassing to admit they don’t think he can handle himself against Vice President Harris without the benefit of a mute button."
"The Vice President is ready to deal with Trump’s constant lies and interruptions in real time. Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button," the statement concluded.
Trump's team, however, argued that these rules had already been agreed upon and put in place by the Biden administration in June, when they "requested that the mics be turned off when each of the candidates was speaking," per Alvarez.
The ongoing debate drama comes as Trump himself allegedly questions whether to skip out on the September 10 event altogether.
Taking to Truth Social on Sunday, August 25, Trump asked, "Why would I do the debate against Kamala Harris on that network?" after slamming ABC as a "fake news" channel.
He later called out Harris for wanting "to change the rules of the debate on ABC Fake News," before adding, "When is Comrade Kamala Harris going to start answering questions?"
Trump ranted, "She’s a Radical Left, No Fracking Marxist, and the Public needs to know what she stands for, which is POVERTY AND FAILURE FOR AMERICA!"
"Kamala refuses to do Interviews, because she has NO CONFIDENCE in her own level of 'Intelligence,'" he claimed.
