Robert Pattinson Has 'Found the Perfect Partner' in Suki Waterhouse: 'They’re Both Very Easygoing'
Now that Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are engaged, it seems like their romance is only getting stronger and stronger!
“Suki said yes, of course,” a source shared after the actress, 32, was spotted with a diamond ring on her finger in December 2023. “They’ve been in serious territory for a while now, so it was a no-brainer.”
Since the blonde beauty is expecting her first child with the Twilight star, 37, the wedding will be put on hold — for now.
“Rob has found the perfect partner in Suki. They’re both very easygoing. There’s no drama, and they don’t get stressed. They’re definitely not going to get stressed out over a wedding. When the day comes, it will be perfect," the source shared. “Rob always intended to propose to Suki. The fact that she’s pregnant just moved the clock forward.”
For now, the pair, who have been together for five years, are thrilled for what the future holds.
“Rob and Suki are so excited about the baby and just want to enjoy this special time together. It’s fun for them. They’re picking out baby things and trying to figure out where to put everything.”
The Daisy Jones & The Six star recently revealed she's pregnant while appearing onstage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.
Prior to going on stage, she said, "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on."
"I'm not sure if it's working," she jokingly added.
Though Pattinson was previously engaged to FKA Twigs, he knows being with Waterhouse is right. “He’s been sure about Suki for quite some time," the source shared.
Meanwhile, another insider revealed the pair are anxious to meet their little one.
“[Robert] and Suki are very serious and have been. A baby coming is an absolute joy for them. They are thrilled beyond words," the insider told People.
"They are ready for a child, and looking forward to becoming parents. Even though they are both professionals who work a great deal, this is something they want,” the insider continued. “They know their lives will change, and they are excited.”
