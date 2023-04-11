Robert Redford's Women Finally Tell All: Jane Fonda, Barbra Streisand, Meryl Streep, Mia Farrow & More

Robert Redford — the glamorous, handsome Oscar-winning superstar who’s appeared in political thrillers, crime capers and historical dramas has had an amazing 60-year career with a crop of equally incredible leading ladies like Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, Mia Farrow, Scarlett Johansson, Barbra Streisand and Faye Dunaway. “I’ve always had a rather romantic view of women,” said the actor. “I liked them and I liked putting them on a pedestal to some degree.”

His leading ladies have had something to say about their time with “Bob,” whose looks, integrity and kindness made them fall madly in love with him, even if it was just during their time filming. Although he’s been a sex symbol for decades, Redford’s always been a family man and no hint of cheating scandals ever touched his image. His first marriage, to Lola Van Wagenen, who he wed in 1958, produced four children. They divorced in 1985.

In 2009, he wed his longtime partner, artist Sibylle Szaggars. Along the way, he’s been in more than 60 films, with dozens of lucky gals who’ve enjoyed his sexiest moments! Redford starred with Fonda in four movies: The Chase (1966), Barefoot in the Park, (1967), The Electric Horseman (1979) and Our Souls at Night (2017).