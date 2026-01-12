or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Robin Wright
OK LogoNEWS

Awkward! Robin Wright Hilariously Tells Derek Hough She Was Convinced He Was Married to Sister Julianne After Seeing Them Dance

split photo of robin wright and derek and julianne hough
Source: mega

The 'Dancing with the Stars' alum admitted that it's a common misconception that they're a couple.

Jan. 12 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Robin Wright admitted she initially thought Derek and sister Julianne Hough were a couple.

Noticing Derek, 40, working the red carpet for Extra at the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 11, the House of Cards actress, 59, went up to him and said, "Wait, you're the brother of Julianne. I love her!"

"Can I tell you something?" Robin then asked. "When I first saw her dance, I was like, 'They're married.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Robin Wright Gushes Over the Professional Dancer Siblings

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Derek and Julianne Hough are professional dancers known for performing together.
Source: mega

Derek and Julianne Hough are professional dancers known for performing together.

Laughing, the Dancing With the Stars alum replied, "Oh, yeah! Yeah, I've got that sometimes."

"No, they're brother and sister," Robin said, recalling the moment she realized they were actually siblings.

"You guys are amazing together," she added. "I follow you guys on Instagram and watch you guys move," referring to the duo's dancing videos.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @extratv/x

Robin Wright initially thought Derek and Julianne Hough were married.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Julianne Hough said she and her brother were mistaken for a couple at the start of their careers.
Source: mega

Julianne Hough said she and her brother were mistaken for a couple at the start of their careers.

During a September 2025 appearance on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast, Julianne, 37, shared that fans mistakenly believed she and her brother were romantically linked when they were performing a sultry rumba on tour before joining Dancing With the Stars.

"That is the dance of love, right? That my brother and I had to dance together," she spilled. "And our names in the program were Derek and Julianne Hough. So everybody thought we were married."

"When people found out we were brother and sister, I remember, specifically, there was one venue [on the tour] where we were dancing, and we just heard [from the audience], 'That's just wrong!'" she continued. "So that was our first foray."

The Footloose star added that "to this day," the choreographer still apologizes for making them "dance the rumba."

MORE ON:
Robin Wright

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Are Derek and Julianne Hough Close?

image of The siblings have a close bond.
Source: mega

The siblings have a close bond.

Julianne and Derek have often spoken about their tight bond. In one 2024 interview, Derek shared that he was there for his sister when her beloved dogs unexpectedly died in 2019.

"I think just like in any family situation, you rally, you know? You always come together," he told an outlet at time. "So when that happened, we all rallied behind her, and we [were] there for her."

"Families are always the ones that are there for you in difficult times, you know? And I think it's in those moments you realize how wonderful family is," he added.

Derek and Julianne Hough Have 3 Other Siblings

image of Derek and Julianne Hough are the youngest of five.
Source: Katherine Hough/Instagram

Derek and Julianne Hough are the youngest of five.

The professional dancers also have three older sisters: Sharee, 48, Marabeth, 44 and Katherine, 43.

All five siblings, who were raised Mormon, were professionally trained as dancers, actors and musicians.

Julianne previously shared on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast in September 2025 how the fivesome were in a band when they were younger, but the older sisters ended the musical group to pursue "different paths."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.