Robyn Dixon Credits 'RHOP' Success To Still Having Original Cast Members: 'We've Built A Connection'
Robyn Dixon knows what keeps the fans coming back to The Real Housewives of Potomac season after season. The reality star, who has been on the Bravo hit since season one, contributes the show's success to the consistency and the authentic relationships amongst the cast.
Dixon spoke exclusively with OK! on Saturday, October 15, at BravoCon about what makes the Maryland franchise stand out, why her friendship with Gizelle Bryant will always be strong and seeing their loyal viewers up close and personal at the annual convention.
"I think it's been us having four OGs on the show for seven years," she says, referring to herself, Bryant, Karen Huger and Ashley Darby. "It has allowed fans to build a connection"
"They [viewers] can either like all of us, or one of us, or two of us," Dixon says. "But at least there's somebody there that they connect to and love. I think people love our interactions in general. It carries the show."
The Embellished by Robyn Dixon founder knows another element that makes them unique — how funny the ladies are! "I think what we have that some shows might be missing is the humor element," Dixon notes. "That helps to balance the drama. But we also have plenty of drama!"
Despite any disagreements, Dixon knows her fellow green-eyed bandit [Bryant] will always have her back but will also be able to tell her the truth when it really matters. "It's so awesome to have a really close friend because we're in it together," she continues of the former First Lady of Empowerment Temple.
"It's really good to be able to be honest with one another and not to be upset by it," Dixon says. "It's great to have a friend that really has your back. If they see other people trying to come for you, you know that person is going to stand up for you."
"It's unfortunate because a lot of people want to fight that," the Bravo star reveals of criticism of their close bond. "They don't like seeing that. They don't understand that's a real friendship."
One thing Dixon did enjoy was getting to know the loyal RHOP viewers at BravoCon 2022. "To see us, to get close to us and to have just that little moment with as many Bravo talent that they can was just amazing," she says. "I love feeling the energy from all of the fans. I'm so grateful that they're all here."
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.