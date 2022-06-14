Life Of The Party! Garcelle Beauvais Dishes 'RHOBH' Life Lessons, Supporting Sutton Stracke & Becoming A Reality Star

The Real cohost says her biggest takeaway from starring on the series thus far has been just how great of a friend she is. "I realized my loyalty to friends is important," she reveals. "In real life you don't get tested like that. It strengthened my convictions. If I'm with you, I am with you."

This is especially true when it comes to defending her partner in crime and good pal Stracke. "There is something about this southern girl [Stracke] that gets along with this Haitian girl [herself]," she laughs. "We just have a good time. It's easy and it's natural."

"I know some of the women questioned it like, 'Why are they friends?' but why wouldn't we be friends?" Beauvais adds, noting the two connected over being single moms juggling life and taking care of their children.