Rod Stewart's Doctors Discovered 'Underlying' Heart Issue, His Wife Penny Lancaster Reveals

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Rod Stewart's wife, Penny Lancaster, revealed doctors discovered he has an "underlying heart issue." The TV personality, 55, appeared on Vanessa Feltz's YouTube show At Home With Vanessa, sharing that the rocker, 81, is doing "great" after undergoing a coronary stent procedure this summer after a blockage was found.

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Source: AT HOME WITH VANESSA/YOUTUBE Penny Lancaster revealed that doctors discovered the 'underlying' issue.

Lancaster opened up about the discovery and how unaware they were, telling Feltz, "He's great. He's really good. He'd gone through a couple of incidents where he had an upper respiratory infection, and then he was at a concert where there was very high altitude, so it would affect anybody." "But what we didn't know was there was an underlying heart issue," she added.

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'It Was at the Right Time, at the Right Place'

Source: AT HOME WITH VANESSA/YOUTUBE Penny Lancaster said her husband had 'a slight blockage.'

Lancaster, who shares sons Alastair, 20, and Aiden, 15, with the singer, said the blockage was discovered after a medical check. She continued, "I mean, he's like one of the fittest guys I know. Forget being fit for 80-odd. He's fit for someone my age in their 50s, but fortunately it was at the right time, at the right place, and they detected a slight blockage which needed a stent." Stewart, who had to cancel the remainder of his U.S. tour for the operation, announced last month that he had undergone the procedure and would be taking four weeks off to recover.

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'The Doctor's Recommendation Was Not Touring'

Source: MEGA Rod Stewart has a 'team' to ensure he makes a full recovery.

Lancaster, who tied the knot with the star in 2007, said her husband's famously energetic live performances made doctors particularly cautious about letting him return to tour. "So of course the doctor's recommendation was not touring, not doing those shows for four weeks to have a full recovery so that he is fit to go back," she confessed, adding that those around him are making sure he remains on the road to recovery. "There's a team of us now between me and my brother and his trainer and doctors and everyone. We're not letting him get away with it. He has to do as he's told," Lancaster shared.

Rod Stewart Was 'Deeply Disappointed'

Source: MEGA Rod Stewart shared a statement following the procedure.