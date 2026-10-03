Rodger Berman's Girlfriend Bree Jacoby Challenges Rachel Zoe to 'Get a New Story Line' After Her Comments on 'RHOBY': 'You Did Not Want to Be Married'

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Bree Jacoby, the girlfriend of Rodger Berman, has publicly responded to remarks made by his ex-wife, Rachel Zoe, on the reality television show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Bree’s response came via Instagram Stories on April 10, where she did not hold back. “Leave me the f--- alone… What’s so insane?” Bree, 36, stated, addressing Rachel directly. She accused Rachel of jealousy, claiming, “You did not want to be married and said it yourself you wish you left 7 years ago.” Bree further challenged Rachel to “get a new story line,” asserting her place in Rodger’s life.

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Source: @breejacoby/INSTAGRAM Bree Jacoby defended her relationship with Rodger Berman amid the reality TV drama.

The drama unfolded after a clip aired on RHOBH, in which Rachel expressed her displeasure over Rodger’s affectionate social media post to Bree on her birthday. Bree clarified some confusion regarding her birthday, noting, “My birthday is sept 2 (1 day after her) not 3.” She emphasized her identity as a businesswoman, stating, “I’m actually a business woman who happens to style – not a celebrity stylist.”

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Source: @breejacoby/INSTAGRAM The dispute followed Rachel’s reaction to Rodger Berman’s birthday post for Bree Jacoby.

Bree’s Instagram posts revealed her growing frustration with Rachel’s portrayal of her. “I actually don’t care about anything other than the kids and my relationship,” Bree stated. She has met Rodger and Rachel’s sons, Skyler, 14, and Kaius, 12, and expressed her desire for a harmonious family dynamic. Despite the ongoing tension, Bree wishes Rachel well. “I wish her the best and to find love and happiness,” she shared. However, she also expressed weariness over Rachel’s narrative. Bree referred to Rachel as “a great actor” but insisted she is “sick of her storyline.”

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Source: @breejacoby/INSTAGRAM Bree Jacoby said she wanted to focus on her relationship and the children.

As the feud escalated, Bree called for accountability, stating, “The issue is that she takes zero accountability for her own behavior and is absolutely awful to me.” Bree encouraged others to contact Rachel directly, emphasizing, “If you’re gonna talk. At least be a woman and talk to me direct.” In a related report, Us Weekly indicated that Rachel has no problem with Rodger moving on quickly. The report highlighted Rachel’s focus on co-parenting and her commitment to their children despite their separation. Rachel confirmed their divorce in September 2024, stating, “After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage.”

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Source: MEGA Rachel Zoe continued navigating life after her divorce from Rodger Berman.