Love Rekindled! Romeo Beckham Confirms Romance With Kim Turnbull Amid Family Feud

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull are officially back together, reigniting their romance just as tensions rise in his family. The couple shared a sweet black-and-white selfie on Romeo's Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 21, putting speculation about their relationship status to rest after their split last summer. In the cozy snap, the 23-year-old Beckham donned a beanie and leather jacket, while 24-year-old Turnbull wrapped herself in a large plaid scarf, completing her look with ripped jeans and a zip-up jacket.

Source: MEGA Kim Turnbull allegedly caused a rift between Brooklyn Beckham and Romeo Beckham.

Rumors of their reunion first sparked in September when Beckham “liked” Turnbull's Instagram post featuring behind-the-scenes footage from a magazine photo shoot. He added a playful melting face emoji to her alluring bikini snaps in October. The pair initially split in June after dating for seven months amidst a family feud involving Beckham's older brother Brooklyn Beckham. Reports surfaced claiming Brooklyn had a past romantic connection with Kim, but sources quickly debunked those rumors. “It’s just an excuse to find an argument,” an insider said, calling the backlash between the brothers “nonsense.”

Source: MEGA Romeo Beckham is currently dating Kim Turnbull.

Kim addressed the rumors herself via Instagram, writing, "I’ve avoided speaking on this topic to avoid adding fuel to the fire, however, it’s come to a point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on." In her Story, she firmly stated, “I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative.” She insisted that she and Brooklyn, who is 26, “have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point.” Kim added, “Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16,” expressing her desire to set the record straight.

Source: MEGA Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are allegedly not speaking to Victoria and David Beckham.

While Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, remain embroiled in familial tensions, an insider revealed that the couple seeks a drama-free life. “They’ve built their own world together and are very content in it,” the source told Us Weekly. “They want to let things settle naturally rather than trying to fix something that still feels tense.”

Source: @kim_turnbull/instagram Kim Turnbull showed off her bikini pics on Instagram.