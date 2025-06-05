Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull Split Amid Ongoing Drama With His Family
Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull have officially called it quits.
The 22-year-old son of soccer legend David Beckham went public with the British model and DJ in November 2024, sharing cozy Instagram pics and making it official. But now, just weeks after David’s 50th birthday bash, insiders confirmed Romeo and Kim have quietly called it quits.
Tension reportedly boiled over between Kim and Romeo’s older brother Brooklyn — who skipped their dad’s big celebration alongside his wife, Nicola Peltz — as Brooklyn wasn’t thrilled about Kim being at the party.
"Brooklyn didn't want to be in the same room as her, and he told his dad that. But David opted to have Kim there over Nicola," a source spilled to a news outlet.
Another insider added, “Brooklyn and Kim know each other from the past,” seemingly hinting at their 2017 hookup.
Even with rumors of the breakup swirling, Romeo still has all his photos with Kim up on his Instagram.
Over on Kim’s page, there’s no sign of the footballer at all.
As previously reported by OK!, Romeo joined siblings Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13, to celebrate David’s birthday last month, but Brooklyn and Nicola, whom the designer married in 2022, were noticeably MIA.
“There are tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the family,” a TMZ source shared.
Despite the ongoing drama, Brooklyn and Nicola tried to make amends.
Sources said the couple actually flew into London for the birthday and hoped to have a private meet-up before the main event, but the family wasn’t on board.
“The two reached out to the fam ahead of the big weekend. However, their request didn't go over well with the other family members,” the insider continued, noting that Brooklyn and Nicola skipped the bash but reportedly sent David a sweet private message.
While things may seem icy, the insider insisted the family isn’t cutting anyone off.
"The relationship is definitely not beyond repair. They love and are always there for him. They’re just hurt and disappointed that he’s now playing no part in family life," they added of Brooklyn's feelings.
Meanwhile, David and Victoria seem to have had enough of the tension.
“David and Victoria are over it,” a source told Us Weekly.
“They’ve thrown in the towel over the whole thing. David and Victoria just want to treat everyone the same and approach life like a family, and the family does things a certain way," they added.
Victoria even declared her love for Brooklyn online. On May 19, she posted a sweet family photo that included her eldest and three other children — Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper — plus her parents.
"We both love you all so much ❤️," she wrote in the caption, tagging all her sons and her mom.
Still, the insider added, “But Brooklyn isn’t playing it like that, and everything is a drama.”
