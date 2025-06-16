Romeo Beckham’s Ex Kim Turnbull Addresses Brooklyn Dating Rumors: 'I Will Not Continue to Be Embarrassed'

Just a few weeks after she split from his brother Romeo Beckham , the DJ and model, 24, broke her silence on her alleged former fling with Brooklyn.

"I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to the point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on," Turnbull wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, June 16. "I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative."

She continued, "I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16. I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation & set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved."

Kim and Romeo's split was confirmed on June 4, although they separated a few weeks prior. They dated for seven months.