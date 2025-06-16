Romeo Beckham’s Ex Kim Turnbull Addresses Brooklyn Dating Rumors: 'I Will Not Continue to Be Embarrassed'
Kim Turnbull is shutting down rumors surrounding any romance with Brooklyn Beckham.
Just a few weeks after she split from his brother Romeo Beckham, the DJ and model, 24, broke her silence on her alleged former fling with Brooklyn.
Kim Turnbull Silences Brooklyn Beckham Dating Controversy
"I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to the point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on," Turnbull wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, June 16. "I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative."
She continued, "I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16. I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation & set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved."
Kim and Romeo's split was confirmed on June 4, although they separated a few weeks prior. They dated for seven months.
Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham's Feud
Brooklyn, 26, has been married to Nicola Peltz since April 2022, but he was rumored to have dated Kim before she and Romeo, 22, got together. The shared connection to Kim was believed to have caused drama between the brothers, who are allegedly not speaking.
In the spring, the spouses were noticeably absent from any event Kim and Romeo attended, including his mom Victoria Beckham's fashion show in March and a celebration ahead of their father David Beckham's 50th birthday.
"Brooklyn didn't want to be in the same room as [Kim], and he told his dad that. But David opted to have Kim there over Nicola," a source revealed to a news outlet at the time.
- Family Feud Erupts: Brooklyn Beckham Not on 'Speaking Terms' With Brother Romeo Due to His Relationship With Kim Turnbull
- Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Laugh Off Feud Rumors While Tanning Poolside: Photo
- Eviscerated: Kendall Jenner's Ex Devin Booker Unfollows Her On Instagram As Her Fling With Bad Bunny Heats Up
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Keep Their Distance From the Beckham Family
Meanwhile, there is also tension between Brooklyn and his parents, allegedly due to Nicola's influence over him.
"[The drama has] nothing to do with him and is all about Nicola," an insider spilled. "All David and Victoria want is their son back — and they will be there to welcome him any time. It's a terribly sad situation and it's been going on for a long time. They adore Brooklyn, their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn't talking to them. He isn't talking to the family and David and Victoria are heartbroken."
Victoria left the married couple out of her Instagram post celebrating David's birthday, writing, "Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all ❤️ @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx." She tagged Romeo, as well as her other children Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13.