Romeo Beckham Shows Off New Soccer-Inspired Tattoo and Toned Body in Shirtless Photos

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Romeo Beckham is putting his toned physique on full display! The 24-year-old model, who is the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, recently showed off his body art in an Instagram Story highlighting his latest tattoo.

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Source: @ROMEOBECKHAM/INSTAGRAM The tattoo featured the London football club's signature cannon and AFC lettering.

The former soccer player debuted an Arsenal-inspired design on his forearm, featuring the London football club's signature cannon and AFC lettering. In addition to the close-up of his newest ink, Romeo posed shirtless in another photo, giving followers a glimpse of his toned upper body and numerous tattoos. The model's arms and torso were covered in ink, showing just how much his collection has grown over the years.

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Romeo Shows Off His Love for Tattoos

Source: @ROMEOBECKHAM/INSTAGRAM Beckham's latest tattoo is a nod to his longtime love of soccer.

Romeo's latest tattoo is a nod to his longtime love of soccer, a passion he shares with his famous father. Although David became a global superstar playing for Manchester United, Romeo has previously expressed his support for Arsenal. Romeo followed in his father's footsteps by pursuing a soccer career, playing for Inter Miami's reserve team before joining Brentford B in England. However, he eventually stepped away from professional soccer to focus on modeling. In September, he made an appearance at New York Fashion Week, walking in Tommy Hilfiger's Spring/Summer 2027 runway presentation at The Plaza Hotel.

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Source: @ROMEOBECKHAM/INSTAGRAM This is not the first time he's showed his physique on social media.

This isn't the first time he's shown off his physique on social media. As OK! previously reported, Romeo stripped down for a sauna session alongside his younger brother, Cruz Beckham, in April 2025. The brothers posed together while enjoying some downtime, with Romeo displaying his muscles for the camera.

Romeo Supports Mom Victoria Amid Family Drama

Source: MEGA Romeo and Kim Turnbull are back on after a split.