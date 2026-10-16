Romeo Beckham Shows Off New Soccer-Inspired Tattoo and Toned Body in Shirtless Photos
Oct. 16 2026, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
Romeo Beckham is putting his toned physique on full display!
The 24-year-old model, who is the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, recently showed off his body art in an Instagram Story highlighting his latest tattoo.
The former soccer player debuted an Arsenal-inspired design on his forearm, featuring the London football club's signature cannon and AFC lettering.
In addition to the close-up of his newest ink, Romeo posed shirtless in another photo, giving followers a glimpse of his toned upper body and numerous tattoos.
The model's arms and torso were covered in ink, showing just how much his collection has grown over the years.
Romeo Shows Off His Love for Tattoos
Romeo's latest tattoo is a nod to his longtime love of soccer, a passion he shares with his famous father.
Although David became a global superstar playing for Manchester United, Romeo has previously expressed his support for Arsenal.
Romeo followed in his father's footsteps by pursuing a soccer career, playing for Inter Miami's reserve team before joining Brentford B in England.
However, he eventually stepped away from professional soccer to focus on modeling.
In September, he made an appearance at New York Fashion Week, walking in Tommy Hilfiger's Spring/Summer 2027 runway presentation at The Plaza Hotel.
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This isn't the first time he's shown off his physique on social media. As OK! previously reported, Romeo stripped down for a sauna session alongside his younger brother, Cruz Beckham, in April 2025.
The brothers posed together while enjoying some downtime, with Romeo displaying his muscles for the camera.
Romeo Supports Mom Victoria Amid Family Drama
Beyond his modeling career, the model has also been making headlines for his relationship with girlfriend Kim Turnbull.
As OK! reported, Romeo rekindled his romance with Kim in 2025 after the pair previously called it quits.
Romeo's latest social media activity comes as his family continues navigating a highly publicized rift involving his older brother, Brooklyn Beckham.
Earlier this month, Romeo joined his parents, Cruz and younger sister Harper Beckham at Victoria's Spring/Summer 2027 presentation during Paris Fashion Week.
However, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were noticeably absent from the fashion show despite also spending time in Paris.
The family gathering came amid ongoing tension between Brooklyn and his parents, which have played out publicly over the past year.
Brooklyn alleged his relatives were never welcoming of Nicola and also accused his mom of sabotaging his wedding.