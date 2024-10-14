Ron DeSantis has been accused of putting together a backdrop for a press event regarding Hurricane Milton recovery efforts.

In a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, it looks like one worker is throwing debris to a pile behind a podium where DeSantis, who is the governor of Florida, was ready to make his address in Treasure Island. It's unclear if the governor set this up or not.

"Ron DeSantis has a fake storm debris backdrop created for his press briefing. This is the same Ron DeSantis who accused Kamala Harris of politicizing the hurricane," one user wrote alongside the clip.