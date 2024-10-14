or
Exposed! Ron DeSantis Accused of Creating a 'Fake Storm Debris Backdrop' for Hurricane Milton Press Briefing: Watch

Ron DeSantis has been accused of creating a 'fake storm debris backdrop' for his Hurricane Milton press conference.

Oct. 14 2024, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

Ron DeSantis has been accused of putting together a backdrop for a press event regarding Hurricane Milton recovery efforts.

In a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, it looks like one worker is throwing debris to a pile behind a podium where DeSantis, who is the governor of Florida, was ready to make his address in Treasure Island. It's unclear if the governor set this up or not.

"Ron DeSantis has a fake storm debris backdrop created for his press briefing. This is the same Ron DeSantis who accused Kamala Harris of politicizing the hurricane," one user wrote alongside the clip.

Hurricane Milton ripped through Florida in mid-October.

Ron DeSantis was accused of making a fake backdrop for his press conference.

In another post, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said DeSantis had been caught "adding debris behind [the] podium" before his news conference.

"Ron has no shame — he's spent weeks accusing everyone else of politicizing this disaster while ordering workers to window dress his press conference," Fried said.

Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis is the governor of Florida.

Others came to DeSantis' defense, including Christina Pushaw, who previously worked on the politician's failed presidential campaign.

"So are you claiming that there is NO real debris for him to stand in front of? Because everyone who's been to any of the areas affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton knows that's a lie. Reality: Debris like this is everywhere, and you are gaslighting Floridians about it for politics," she wrote. "The workers in this video are moving the debris onto a pile to make it easier for the equipment to haul and dispose of it."

DeSantis previously lashed out at VP Harris, as a report claimed he refused to take her calls in response to Hurricane Helene, which ripped through Florida right before Milton.

"I didn't know that she had called," he said. "I'm not sure who they called. They didn't call me. Their characterization of it was something that they did. It wasn't anything that anybody in my office did, in terms of saying it was political."

Ron DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race earlier this year.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the situation between Harris and DeSantis, to which she said, "That's really for the governor to speak to, right?"

"It was his decision ... to not attend or not be there with the president. ... It is up to him," she added of why DeSantis didn't come survey the storm with President Joe Biden. "We are doing our part, in the Biden-Harris administration, working — obviously FEMA is work — is on the ground, all hands on deck, whole of government. Robust approach here. And so, again, that's for Govenor DeSantis to speak to."

