Donald Trump Brags About Having Ron DeSantis' 'Full and Enthusiastic Support' After 'Great' Meeting in Miami

It looks like Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis are back to being pals again after the two made amends in Florida.

"I am very happy to have the full and enthusiastic support of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida," Trump, 77, posted on Truth Social on Monday, April 29. "We had a great meeting yesterday, arranged by mutual friend Steve Witkoff, at his beautiful Shell Bay Club in Hollywood, Florida. The conversation mostly concerned how we would work closely together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Also discussed was the future of Florida, which is FANTASTIC! I greatly appreciate Ron's support in taking back our Country from the Worst President in the History of the United States. November 5th is a BIG DAY!!!"