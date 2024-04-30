Donald Trump Brags About Having Ron DeSantis' 'Full and Enthusiastic Support' After 'Great' Meeting in Miami
It looks like Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis are back to being pals again after the two made amends in Florida.
"I am very happy to have the full and enthusiastic support of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida," Trump, 77, posted on Truth Social on Monday, April 29. "We had a great meeting yesterday, arranged by mutual friend Steve Witkoff, at his beautiful Shell Bay Club in Hollywood, Florida. The conversation mostly concerned how we would work closely together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Also discussed was the future of Florida, which is FANTASTIC! I greatly appreciate Ron's support in taking back our Country from the Worst President in the History of the United States. November 5th is a BIG DAY!!!"
As OK! previously reported, the Florida governor, 45, requested the meeting with Trump through a mutual contact, as he wanted to "bury the hatchet" between the two. (Another source revealed real estate investor Steve Witkoff arranged the get together.)
The political rivals were friendly before the the former allegedly went behind his back and decided to enter the 2024 presidential race.
“I got him elected,” Trump told Fox News anchor Bret Baier during a June 2023 interview. “And I thought it was very disloyal when he said ‘Yes, I’d run.’ I got him past two races.”
“I’m a big loyalist," he continued. “Some people right here in this room tell me, ‘Sir don’t worry about loyalty, it doesn’t mean anything in politics.' I said, to me it does. I got the guy elected.”
Trump then took credit for DeSantis' career taking off.
“He fought for me along with [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan and hundreds of other people in all fairness he was fine,” Trump said of DeSantis' support. “So I said, let’s give it a shot. I endorsed him, and it was like a bomb went off.”
Trump also claimed he helped DeSantis beat Democrat Andrew Gillum in the general election.
“Ron said, ‘There’s no way I can beat him,'” Trump noted. “I did three rallies, big massive rallies … he ended up winning. Three years later, they asked him, ‘Are you going to run against the president?’ He said, ‘No comment.’ I said, no comment means he’s going to run. I helped him 100 percent.”
In January, after DeSantis finished in second place in the Iowa caucuses, he admitted he would throw his support toward Trump.
"While I've had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of [COVID-19 adviser] Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear," DeSantis said at the time, to which Trump later responded, "I appreciate that, and I also look forward to working with Ron."