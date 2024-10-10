Weatherman Rob Marciano Returns to TV on CBS to Cover Hurricane Milton 6 Months After Abrupt 'Good Morning America' Firing

On Wednesday, October 9, the journalist, 56, posted a screenshot from his coverage alongside the caption, "Back to work… be safe Florida 🙏#Milton #CBSNews."

Fans were excited to see Marciano again, with one person commenting on the post, "Welcome back we’ve missed you, Rob!!!!!❤️."

"I'm so happy for you. ABC was crazy to let you go," another fan wrote, with a third adding, "ABC’s loss. Really happy for you. Enjoy CBS!"