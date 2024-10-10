Weatherman Rob Marciano Returns to TV on CBS to Cover Hurricane Milton 6 Months After Abrupt 'Good Morning America' Firing
Rob Marciano is back to doing what he loves most!
This week, the weatherman returned to TV with CBS to cover Hurricane Milton in Florida, marking his first small screen appearance since he was abruptly fired from ABC's Good Morning America in April.
On Wednesday, October 9, the journalist, 56, posted a screenshot from his coverage alongside the caption, "Back to work… be safe Florida 🙏#Milton #CBSNews."
Fans were excited to see Marciano again, with one person commenting on the post, "Welcome back we’ve missed you, Rob!!!!!❤️."
"I'm so happy for you. ABC was crazy to let you go," another fan wrote, with a third adding, "ABC’s loss. Really happy for you. Enjoy CBS!"
Several hours later, Marciano filmed himself outside.
"Inside the eye of Hurricane #Milton for weather geeks, it’s the #HolyGrail … complete calm ☮️," he captioned the video.
As OK! reported, the meteorologist was abruptly fired from GMA in April, though neither ABC nor Marciano ever commented on why. However, it was rumored his alleged anger issues led to an explosive argument with a producer, which was the "last straw" for the company.
A source claimed to a news outlet that colleague Ginger Zee overheard the tiff and reported it since this wasn't the first issue they had with him.
Another insider noted he and Zee, 43, had always "clashed."
"I think she brought out the worst in him," the source stated. "I’m not giving him a pass."
"It’s sad because they are two people who are really into the science of the weather, unfortunately their personalities didn’t work," the source continued. "She treated him as a beta and she was the alpha."
It was also reported that he was banned from a certain studio a few years ago due to his inappropriate outbursts, which made coworkers feel "uncomfortable."
"There were times when [Marciano] was very cranky and angry … unsavory behavior on his part," one insider alleged.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes — who were axed from GMA3 in late 2022 over their romantic relationship — discussed the drama on an episode of their "Amy & T.J" podcast.
"It's a tough situation. We have walked down that road and it's not an easy one," she noted of being fired. "And I think he might still be going through a divorce. So we know what it's like to have your entire life upended, career and personal life … And we both have known Rob for a long time."
Added Holmes, "Whatever it is, we hate to see somebody who's been a friend and colleague for a long time end up in this place, this position to be talked about the way he's being talked about to some degree."