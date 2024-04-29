Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis Privately Meet in Miami to 'Bury the Hatchet' After Heated Feud: Source

DeSantis and Trump, 77, were friendly before the former allegedly went behind his back and decided to enter the 2024 presidential race.

Trump would frequently lash out at DeSantis for betraying him.

“I got him elected,” Trump told Fox News anchor Bret Baier during a June 2023 interview. “And I thought it was very disloyal when he said ‘Yes, I’d run.’ I got him past two races.”