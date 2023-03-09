Ron DeSantis Trolls President Joe Biden For Not Allowing Tennis Star Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic From Playing In Miami Open, Asks If He Can Take A Boat

“It is also not clear to me why, even by the terms of your own proclamation, Mr. Djokovic could not legally enter this country via boat,” the he continued. “Please confirm no later than Friday, March 10, 2023, that this method of travel into Florida would be permissible.”

DeSantis made it clear that Biden's administration “pointedly allowed thousands of unvaccinated migrants to enter our country through the southern border.

"In sum, the current ‘travel ban’ as applied to Mr. Djokovic — and presumably millions of other potential unvaccinated foreign visitors — seems completely ungrounded in logic, common sense, or any genuine concern for the health and welfare of the American people," he concluded.