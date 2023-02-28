Savannah Guthrie Leaves 'Today' Mid-Show After Testing Positive For COVID-19 Live On Air
Savannah Guthrie had to step away from the Tuesday morning, February 28, broadcast of TODAY after she tested positive for COVID-19 while live on air.
Cohost Sheinelle Jones reported the news to viewers during the 8 a.m. hour of the show after Guthrie had already headed home.
"By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn't feeling great, so she took a Covid test. It came back positive," Jones confirmed.
"So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery," the 44-year-old added.
Although she is vaccinated and has received a booster shot, this is the third time Guthrie had a COVID-related absence from Today.
The famous television personality remained off the air in January 2022 after receiving a positive test result, resulting in her isolating herself for five days in May 2022 after falling ill to the sickness for the second time.
Guthrie's sudden departure from Tuesday's broadcast comes after fans have expressed concerns about her costar Hoda Kotb's whereabouts.
Today is now down two anchors, as Kotb has been mysteriously absent from the beloved morning news show for one week now and no comments have been made on her return — or why she has been absent in the first place.
It is unknown whether Kotb's sudden hiatus from the show and Guthrie's positive COVID test are related to one another.
Kotb was last seen on air alongside her costar Jenna Bush Hager during the Monday, February 20 episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, however, it was a pre-recorded broadcast to do the President's Day holiday.
The 58-year-old's last live appearance on the show was Friday, February 17. Hager and substitute anchors who have been filling in for Kotb — including World News Tonight star Tom Llamas, Craig Melvin, Willie Geist, and Jones — have been holding down the fort while the mom-of-two has been gone.
Guthrie and Hager have only noted that Kotb is "out," but have not provided any further details on whether her absence was scheduled or spontaneous.