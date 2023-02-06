Lisa Marie Presley Felt Stressed About Returning To The Spotlight For 'Elvis' Press After COVID-19 Pandemic: Source
Lisa Marie Presley felt stressed about stepping back into the spotlight for the Elvis press tour after the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to insiders, the late singer, who passed away tragically on January 12 after going into cardiac arrest, was nervous about the media attention for the biopic about her father, Elvis Presley, leading up to the Golden Globes, as she became extremely private during the 2020 lockdown.
People closest to her claim Lisa felt she finally attained privacy and could leave her home masked up without anyone knowing who she was. The privacy became even more imperative after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27, making her go deep into seclusion.
"Were it not for the Golden Globes, Lisa might be alive today," a source shockingly explained, adding how "obsessed" the famous offspring was about staying in shape for awards show season.
One insider alleged the televised event made Lisa so worried that some of her nearest and dearest felt she may have been taking opioids again. However, the L.A. County Coroner has not released the official toxicology results.
One of the songwriter's close friends Harry Nelson confirmed Lisa was not in the brightest spot in the period before her untimely death. "I had not spoken to her in the last [several] months, but I knew that she had been really struggling with managing her grief after Ben’s death," the author explained of his late friend, who was only 54 years old at the end of her life.
"I personally was hoping that she was going to turn the corner on this. She was involved in another writing project, and we had some conversations about that," he continued. "I was reaching out to see if I could move forward with some of the writing we had spoken about. And it was very clear she wasn’t in a place to do that. I told her to reach out when she was ready. I never had the chance to speak to her again."
Despite the nerves, the 2022 film Elvis went on to win the coveted award for Best Actor in a Drama for Austin Butler's portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll at the Hollywood event.
