Ronald Gladden Admits It Was a 'Relief' When He Learned James Marsden Was Acting in 'Jury Duty'

When Ronald Gladden learned that he wasn't actually attending jury duty and was instead part of a scripted series alongside James Marsden and other actors, his life certainly changed overnight.

While on the series, which aired in April 2023, Gladden befriended Marsden, who acted like a jerk, so when he learned the actor was actually really nice, it was certainly mind-blowing. "It was a huge sigh of relief," Gladden, who partnered with Swash® Laundry Detergent to launch its bold new look and feel, as well as its latest ad campaign, titled “Laundry Court,” exclusively tells OK!. "I went three weeks thinking, 'This guy sucks.' But then I learned that's not really who he is!"