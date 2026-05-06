Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Addresses Health Concerns as 'Jersey Shore' Star Reveals Struggles With Depression, Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder

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Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is finally coming forward about his mental health struggles. In a Tuesday, May 5, Instagram Story, the Jersey Shore star, 40, disclosed that he suffers from anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder.

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Source: MEGA Ronnie Ortiz-Magro struggles with anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder.

“I want to start by saying thank you to everyone who has reached out and shown support. I really appreciate all of the fans sharing their stories of mental health struggles with me. It shows that we are not alone,” he wrote. “Even though everything may look perfect on the outside, every day I battle my depression, bipolar [disorder] and anxiety in silence. I know there are many people who do the same. While there are prescription medications that I take to help me manage symptoms, and I participate in weekly therapy, etc., unfortunately, and as others in similar situations can attest, these are ongoing measures and not a finite/permanent cure.”

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Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Addresses Viral Interview Clip of Him Falling Asleep

Source: @housewiveshub/X Ronnie Ortiz-Magro said he often keeps his mental health struggles 'silent.'

Ortiz-Magro’s admission comes days after a video of him nodding off during an interview with his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars went viral. “I have tried very hard to not let any of my symptoms impact how I show up for my Jersey Shore family and the fans. Last week, what you saw during that interview was evidence of my ongoing struggle,” he explained on Tuesday. “Some recent emotional events had begun to wear on me. Medication has helped me manage my symptoms, but it can have side effects. Typically, I can work through the effects in private." "Wanting to be with my castmates for a press tour celebration at the same time as carrying this weight required me to work through the effects in a public setting; as a result, I was taped nodding off, which started rumors and accusations," the dad-of-one said.

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Source: @Mogclipsz/X Ronnie Ortiz-Magro raised health concerns during a recent interview.

The reality star admitted he had been attempting to hide his struggles but was unsuccessful. “I thought I could be strong enough to get through it, but what you saw was me trying to battle through one of my toughest moments,” he revealed. “I pushed myself to try to show up for other people when I just needed to show up for myself.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is Prioritizing His Mental Health

Source: MEGA Ronnie Ortiz-Magro stressed the importance of 'showing up for himself.'