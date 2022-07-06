Gym, Tan, Breakup'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Fiancée Saffire Matos Split
Is single Ronnie back? According to reports, Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and fiancée Saffire Matos have parted ways one year after they got engaged.
The pair, who were first romantically linked in late 2020, have yet to directly comment on the buzz, though they've both deleted any photos of the other from their Instagram accounts.
"They were fighting like crazy in early June, and called it quits by the middle of the month," a source told The Sun of their split, adding that Matos, 30, "moved out of Ronnie's home in Los Angeles and moved back to the east coast in mid-June."
The twosome have been quiet lately since the reality star, 36, hasn't filmed the most recent seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, though Matos has appeared on the series in the past.
Things have never been smooth sailing for the couple, as last spring, the dad-of-one was arrested for domestic violence against her. As OK! previously reported, Ortiz-Magro was taken into custody after Matos called the cops during a dispute. Upon arrival, they saw visible bruising on Matos' body — however, she later downplayed the incident.
"Everything that's being portrayed out there are not facts," she stated. "I don't think it's fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention."
The MTV alum also made a comment, writing in a social media post, "I take all experiences as lessons. You learn who really cares about you when your [sic] down and out and than [sic] you see who doesn't! But I guess they call it the weeding process."
Ortiz-Magro — who's received treatment before for depression and alcohol abuse — hasn't had the best track record when it comes to romances: after a very chaotic on-off romance with Jersey Shore costar Samantha Giancola, he began dating realtor Jen Harley, and the two welcomed daughter Ariana in April 2018.
Things then turned dangerous, both accusing the other of verbal and physical abuse, with the muscle man being arrested and charged with felony domestic violence. They've also dealt with countless issues over custody.