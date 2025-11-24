Virginia Giuffre's Suicide Triggered 'Absolute Heartbreak' for Kidnapping Survivor Elizabeth Smart: 'We Failed Her'
Kidnapping survivor and activist Elizabeth Smart is opening up about her devastation in the wake of Virginia Giuffre's death by suicide in April.
Speaking to an outlet in a recent interview, 38-year-old Smart shared she felt "absolute heartbreak" when she learned the news that Giuffre, 41, took her own life.
"I mean, we failed her," she said. "Really, we did. And I know everybody says life isn't fair. But for her, it really was not fair."
Giuffre was trafficked as a teenager by late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.
Among Epstein's survivors, Giuffre was one of the most vocal accusers and notably spoke out against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The late author said she was forced to have s-- with Andrew on three occasions when she was a minor.
In 2022, it was revealed the former disgraced prince had paid Giuffre an undisclosed amount in an out-of-court settlement.
Earlier this month, the BBC brought to light a previously unseen clip of Giuffre's 2019 Panorama interview.
In one part, she called when Epstein and Maxwell demanded she seduce the former Duke of York following a trip to a nightclub in 2001.
"Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey, and that made me sick," she shared. "I just didn't expect it from royalty. I didn't expect from someone who people look up to and admire in the royal family."
In her posthumous book, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, she wrote about Andrew being "eager to get to the bed" with her.
Giuffre also said she felt like a "toy" since she was there "to be passed around."
"But I was still a human being with feelings and emotion and sadness," she penned, adding, "And to know that this man had daughters, that he was still capable of abusing me. It just doesn't make sense."
Like Giuffre, Smart was sexually abused as a teenager after being taken from her family home in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2002 at just 14.
Smart was kidnapped by Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee, and assaulted on a daily basis for nine months.
She was miraculously rescued after being recognized on the street Mitchell and Barzee lived on and reunited with her family in 2003.
Smart told the outlet of Giuffre, "I wish her death...would be a wake‑up call to leaders, to communities, just to everyone, to recognize how serious sexual violence, abuse...everything that's been involved in the Epstein case."