Roseanne Barr Asks for Prayers in Cryptic Video After Sparking Health Concerns: Watch

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Roseanne Barr is getting candid — and a little emotional — with fans. The comedian recently took to social media to share a cryptic video, where she appeared noticeably different while going makeup-free in a simple white and red striped sleeveless top. With her hair tousled and her tone serious, Barr made a heartfelt plea.

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Source: @roseannenation/TikTok Roseanne Barr made an emotional plea for prayers in a cryptic social media video.

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“I’m gonna ask you guys to pray for me to just pray for me,” she said.

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Roseanne Barr is asking for prayers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MLzlndBKFt — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 28, 2026 Source: @LangmanVince/X

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Naturally, fans rushed to the comments section to show their support. “Praying for you and for God to bless you, strengthen you and comfort you during this time,” one wrote. Another added, “Prayers sent. I hope you’re ok Roseanne 🙏❤️.” “Dear Heavenly Father please watch over Roseanne Barr and bring her peace.🙏,” a third chimed in. A fourth encouraged, “Praying for you Roseanne! Whatever it is, don’t give up.”

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Others also shared longer, more detailed prayers, flooding the post with messages of love and concern.

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Source: @roseannenation/TikTok Fans quickly flooded the comedian's comments section with supportive messages and heartfelt prayers.

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Though the reason for her request remains private, Barr’s emotional appeal comes just a month after she shared troubling health news, according to OK!. During the Monday, March 30, episode of “The Roseanne Barr Podcast,” she shared, "This doctor says I have to go get my heart checked out because it’s damaged.” "So now I'm so p-----," she admitted. "Because I'm like, I need a new doctor. He’s always sending me to other doctors to check me out. And I’m like, why do I have to go find something wrong when nothing’s wrong and then get in shape just so I can have surgery and die on the surgery table?"

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Source: Roseanne Barr/YouTube The post comes after Roseanne Barr revealed concerns about a possible heart condition.

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Barr went on to explain that her biggest fear centers around undergoing surgery. "I mean, it doesn't make any sense," she continued. "I would rather not get ready for any sort of surgery ever again in my life and just, you know, get a heart attack or a stroke and then just be put into the home. What do they call that place? Hospice."

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While the sitcom star hasn’t shared specific details about her current diagnosis, she recently opened up about a string of injuries she’s had since moving to Texas. “I'm doing a lot of mowing. I've got a really fantastic tractor out here, and I'm mowing. The only problem is I don't clear the trees quite as good as I should, and I'm always hitting a tree and knocking it over, and it always hits me in the head,” she explained.

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Source: MEGA Roseanne Barr expressed fear and frustration about undergoing potential surgery.