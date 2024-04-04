'Drunk Washed-Up Comedian' Roseanne Barr Mocked for Unhinged Rant During Kari Lake's Fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago
Conservative comedian Roseanne Barr stirred up some controversy at a fundraiser for Kari Lake's Arizona Senate campaign when she went on a full QAnon-style rant about Democrats drinking "baby blood."
The incident took place at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, where Barr served as a "special guest comedian" for the event.
Barr released a statement ahead of the event, which read, "On my way to Mar-a-Lago to help support the great Kari Lake! We must try to vote our way out of this for at least one last year…. and then if that doesn’t work #1776."
A video of Barr at the Lake event made the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, where it shows a moment during the event when she told American college students to drop out of school.
“So I’m just going to say to you, please drop out of college, because it’s going to ruin your lives,” Barr said with a slur in her voice and a glass of white wine in her hands. “Do me a favor, drop out, they don’t teach you nothing good, uh, email me or Twitter me or whatever you call me, and I’ll help you with your life, but you gotta get out of college, because it isn’t nothing but a bunch of devil-worshipping, baby blood-drinking, Democrat donors.”
These baseless and inflammatory remarks have drawn criticism and raised concerns about the impact of such rhetoric on college students.
Several social media users shared the clip of Barr comparing her to "the drunk aunt at family gatherings that make everyone uncomfortable."
One person wrote, "It's really nice of Roseanne to remind us not to mix our meds with alcohol."
Another user commented, "Please, everyone, ignore the drunk washed-up comedian in the corner of the room. She has nothing left in this world but to make everyone's lives as miserable as hers. Say no to drugs kids."
Despite the controversy surrounding Barr's statements, the fundraiser proved to be a success for Lake.
She proudly announced on social media that the event had raised an impressive sum of one million dollars in a single day, marking a significant milestone in her campaign.
Lake has spent the past few years repeating Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in not only the 2020 presidential election but also the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election, where she lost to Katie Hobbs.
According to political analysts, her rhetoric and attacks on the late Senator John McCain hurt her with independent and moderate voters and even repelled a significant number of Republicans.