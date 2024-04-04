'Drunk Washed-Up Comedian' Roseanne Barr Mocked for Unhinged Rant During Kari Lake's Fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago

A video of Barr at the Lake event made the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, where it shows a moment during the event when she told American college students to drop out of school.

“So I’m just going to say to you, please drop out of college, because it’s going to ruin your lives,” Barr said with a slur in her voice and a glass of white wine in her hands. “Do me a favor, drop out, they don’t teach you nothing good, uh, email me or Twitter me or whatever you call me, and I’ll help you with your life, but you gotta get out of college, because it isn’t nothing but a bunch of devil-worshipping, baby blood-drinking, Democrat donors.”