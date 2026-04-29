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'My Heart Is Fine!': Roseanne Barr Sets the Record Straight After Sparking Health Concerns

roseanne barr health update heart is fine rumors
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr shut down health rumors after her 'pray for me' clip, assuring fans 'my heart is fine.'

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April 29 2026, Updated 7:30 a.m. ET

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Roseanne Barr is clearing the air after sparking concern among fans.

Just one day after a video of the comedian asking followers to pray for her went viral, she quickly shut down speculation that it had anything to do with her current health.

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image of Roseanne Barr clarified that her viral 'pray for me' video is from a decade ago and not related to her current health.
Source: @therealroseanne/X

Roseanne Barr clarified that her viral 'pray for me' video is from a decade ago and not related to her current health.

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“My heart is fine. The video circulating of me asking for prayers is from a decade ago. It’s click bait. I Love the love and concern but I’m totally ok!” she wrote on X.

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Source: @therealroseanne/X
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Naturally, fans rushed to the comments section with messages of relief and support.

“Happy to hear that!!” one gushed.

Another added, “We want you to stay healthy! Glad to hear all is well; what a relief!”

“I’m sure you’ve received thousands of prayers today. Not a bad thing. 😊,” a third chimed in.

A fourth penned, “Relieved to hear that you are okay. {{{mega hugs}}} 🫶❤️.”

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image of Fans initially panicked after the resurfaced clip showed the comedian making an emotional plea.
Source: MEGA

Fans initially panicked after the resurfaced clip showed the comedian making an emotional plea.

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As OK! previously reported, Barr had initially raised eyebrows when she posted a now-viral clip on social media. In the video, she appeared noticeably different, going makeup-free in a simple white and red striped sleeveless top, with her hair tousled and her tone serious.

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Source: @LangmanVince/X
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“I’m gonna ask you guys to pray for me to just pray for me,” she said.

That message quickly prompted an outpouring of concern from fans.

“Praying for you and for God to bless you, strengthen you and comfort you during this time,” one wrote.

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Another added, “Prayers sent. I hope you’re ok Roseanne 🙏❤️.”

“Dear Heavenly Father please watch over Roseanne Barr and bring her peace.🙏,” a third chimed in.

A fourth encouraged, “Praying for you Roseanne! Whatever it is, don’t give up.”

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image of The star reassured followers, saying, 'My heart is fine.'
Source: MEGA

The star reassured followers, saying, 'My heart is fine.'

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The confusion also comes after Barr previously opened up about her health during the March 30 episode of “The Roseanne Barr Podcast.”

"This doctor says I have to go get my heart checked out because it’s damaged," she shared.

"So now I'm so p-----," she admitted. "Because I'm like, I need a new doctor. He’s always sending me to other doctors to check me out. And I’m like, why do I have to go find something wrong when nothing’s wrong and then get in shape just so I can have surgery and die on the surgery table?"

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image of Roseanne Barr had previously discussed concerns about her heart and fears surrounding surgery on her podcast.
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr had previously discussed concerns about her heart and fears surrounding surgery on her podcast.

The sitcom star went on to explain that her biggest concern revolves around undergoing medical procedures.

"I mean, it doesn't make any sense," she continued. "I would rather not get ready for any sort of surgery ever again in my life and just, you know, get a heart attack or a stroke and then just be put into the home. What do they call that place? Hospice."

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