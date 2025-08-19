NEWS Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Goes Braless as She Shows Off Supermodel Physique in Skimpy Fishnet-Inspired Yoga Set: Photos Source: MEGA; @rosiehw/Instagram Former Victoria's Secret model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed off a two-piece yoga set, pushing the envelope further with fishnet-inspired spandex shorts. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 19 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out in a lingerie-inspired yoga set. The former Victoria’s Secret model, 38, stripped down to a two-piece white Alo set in new photos from Ibiza, Spain, shared via Instagram on Sunday, August 17.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stuns in Fishnet-Inspired Yoga Set

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley modeled fishnet-inspired spandex mini shorts.

“The sunset sneaker @alo | [#ad],” she captioned the sponsored post. Huntington-Whiteley went braless and pushed the envelope further with white, fishnet-inspired spandex mini shorts. The influencer finished the look with layered gold necklaces and black sneakers. “So gorgeous Rosie! 🔥,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another user added, “That sunset vibe on those sneakers hits hard, stylish and comfy as the day fades.” “I hope to have a family like yours and to be as beautiful as you one day 🥲,” a third quipped.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Husband Was Absent in Recent Photos

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Jason Statham was absent from his wife's recent post.

Although Huntington-Whiteley’s husband, Jason Statham, was missing from her latest posts, he shared photos from a trip to Spain together last month. Statham, 57, shared a steamy photo of his wife sunbathing on a boat in a leopard-print bikini. Another snap captured the runway model as she sported nothing but red bikini bottoms, covering her chest with only a white towel. Other photos included the U.K. native spending relaxing time with daughter Isabella, 3, and Statham swimming with son Jack, 8.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Began Dating in 2010

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have yet to tie the knot.

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham first sparked their relationship in 2010. Although the pair got engaged in 2016, they’ve yet to make it down the aisle. When asked about their possible wedding plans, Huntington-Whiteley teased that a big wedding day could possibly be in their future.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Addressed Wedding Rumors

