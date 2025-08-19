Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Goes Braless as She Shows Off Supermodel Physique in Skimpy Fishnet-Inspired Yoga Set: Photos
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out in a lingerie-inspired yoga set.
The former Victoria’s Secret model, 38, stripped down to a two-piece white Alo set in new photos from Ibiza, Spain, shared via Instagram on Sunday, August 17.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stuns in Fishnet-Inspired Yoga Set
“The sunset sneaker @alo | [#ad],” she captioned the sponsored post. Huntington-Whiteley went braless and pushed the envelope further with white, fishnet-inspired spandex mini shorts. The influencer finished the look with layered gold necklaces and black sneakers.
“So gorgeous Rosie! 🔥,” one fan wrote in the comments section.
Meanwhile, another user added, “That sunset vibe on those sneakers hits hard, stylish and comfy as the day fades.”
“I hope to have a family like yours and to be as beautiful as you one day 🥲,” a third quipped.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Husband Was Absent in Recent Photos
Although Huntington-Whiteley’s husband, Jason Statham, was missing from her latest posts, he shared photos from a trip to Spain together last month.
Statham, 57, shared a steamy photo of his wife sunbathing on a boat in a leopard-print bikini. Another snap captured the runway model as she sported nothing but red bikini bottoms, covering her chest with only a white towel. Other photos included the U.K. native spending relaxing time with daughter Isabella, 3, and Statham swimming with son Jack, 8.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Began Dating in 2010
Huntington-Whiteley and Statham first sparked their relationship in 2010. Although the pair got engaged in 2016, they’ve yet to make it down the aisle. When asked about their possible wedding plans, Huntington-Whiteley teased that a big wedding day could possibly be in their future.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Addressed Wedding Rumors
"Maybe one day. It’s not something that’s ever been massively important to me. Throwing a big, fancy wedding is not something I feel is necessary at this point in my life. If we do, it will be low-key,” she told a news outlet in April. “I’m committed to my family. I value the family unit, and he’s just been such an incredible person in my life. We take each day as it comes. There’s a lot of love and fun and humor, and we just try to make it work. Relationships go through many iterations. You just have to hold on."
She continued, “I try to show up as the best version of myself. You can only control your side of it, right? My happiness is not in his hands. I just try to do my part."