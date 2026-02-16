Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stuns in Backless Gold Dress on Yacht Ahead of Ritzy 'Vogue' Summer Ball in Australia: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley glistened in gold during a lavish affair in Sydney, Australia. The model, 38, donned an Armani Prive backless gold gown covered in crystals while attending the Vogue Summer Ball at the Sydney Opera House on Friday, February 13. The star accessorized with yellow diamond earrings by Tiffany and Co. and wore her blonde locks in loose waves. Huntington-Whiteley took to Instagram on Sunday, February 15, to share behind-the-scenes snapshots aboard a yacht on the way to the event.

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended the 'Vogue' Summer Ball in Australia.

She posed in front of the water with several famous faces, including Phoebe Tonkin, Lachlan Bailey and Vogue Australia Editor-in-Chief Christine Centenera. Huntington-Whiteley shared a candid photo of her friend group walking up the stairs to the elaborate event. At the party, she linked up with fellow model Hailey Bieber, who sported a plunging gold dress with crystal bead embellishments by Versace. Elsewhere in her photo dump, the actress shared clips and images on a panel and doing a photoshoot for Vogue Australia. In one snapshot, she flaunted her figure in a feathered mermaid tail while laying face-down on the sand.

View this post on Instagram Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley vacationed in Sydney.

“Had the most wonderful time in Sydney this week with some of my favourite people, celebrating Vogue Forces of Fashion and the Vogue Summer Ball, hosted at the majestic Sydney Opera House,” Huntington-Whiteley captioned her Instagram carousel. “Congratulations to Editor-in-Chief @christinecentenera and her exceptional team at @vogueaustralia for producing such a brilliant, beautifully executed day-into-night celebration. Inspiring, considered and impeccably done from beginning to end.” Rita Ora praised her friend in the comments section, writing, “Gorgeous Girl.”

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Traveled to London Earlier This Year

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore head-to-toe gold.

Huntington-Whiteley has already embarked on a busy year of travel. In January, she jetted off to London, per a February 2 photo dump recapping her trip. One selfie depicted the social media star cozied up in a leather jacket with an oversized fur collar to stay warm while exploring the city. During her time in the U.K., she hung out with fiancé Jason Statham and Australian fashion designer Josh Goot. “January repost 🖤,” Huntington-Whiteley captioned her post.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Dives Into Her Life Philosophy With 'Vogue Australia'

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is engaged to Jason Statham.

In an interview with Vogue Australia from this weekend’s event in Sydney, the Mad Max alum revealed she has learned to “say no” to things that no longer serve her. “Learning how to say ‘no,’ I think it probably comes through saying ‘yes’ a lot, making mistakes, things that don’t work out so well. As you get older, you gradually learn the environments and the people you want to be around, things that work for you, things that don’t work for you,” she explained. “Age brings a lot of experience and wisdom. Through those experiences, you really learn when to say ‘no’ and when to say ‘yes.’”

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended the 'Vogue' event with a group of friends.