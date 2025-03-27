Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Displays Her Toned Abs in Tiny Bathing Suit During Brazil Vacation: See the Sizzling Photos
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is making the most of her time in Brazil!
The 37-year-old supermodel gave fans a glimpse of her getaway in São Paulo, sharing a series of jaw-dropping snaps on her Instagram Stories.
In one shot, Huntington-Whiteley lounged in the sun, looking effortlessly chic in an olive-toned bikini that perfectly highlighted her bronzed glow and sculpted abs.
She accessorized with a woven tote, oversized sunglasses and a casual mustard cap, keeping her look laid-back yet stylish.
She then took things up a notch, zooming in for a closer look at her toned midriff in a cropped version of the previous pic.
Another snap showed the beauty mogul striking a picture-perfect pose on a rooftop ledge, with the sprawling city skyline serving as the ultimate backdrop.
Huntington-Whiteley also shared a mirror selfie from her workout, rocking a sleek all-white activewear set from Alo Yoga.
Pairing her sports bra and high-waisted leggings with oversized headphones and a slicked-back ponytail, she looked effortlessly cool in the modern gym, surrounded by dumbbells and kettlebells.
Her stunning posts come after she and her husband, Jason Statham teamed up for Falconeri’s latest campaign.
“Jason and I have long been admirers of architecture and interiors, so finding the right location was important,” the About Face star told Vogue.
The campaign, shot at the Melides Art Resort, features clean lines, soft natural lighting, and earthy tones — perfectly complementing Falconeri’s ultra-fine cashmere.
While the star is no stranger to fashion campaigns, this marked Statham’s first official modeling gig.
“It was relaxed and easy,” she shared. “We got to spend a day together, working with a team we love, in a place we love — what more can you ask for?”
“This was our first time shooting together, which was very special. The campaign’s aim was really to tell this story as if it were a journey into the Falconeri world through the eyes of myself and him. We were very involved in the creative process, choosing the photographer, the stylist, and the location,” she added.
As for her favorite outfit from the shoot? Huntington-Whiteley didn’t hesitate to answer.
“I love the slip dress and open cardigan. I’ve had it in another colorway before, in more of a camel tone, and this one is in a beautiful cream ivory shade, which is lovely for spring,” the Victoria’s Secret model shared.
“I also love the crossover roll-neck in the image where Jason and I are sitting on the wall, with the white jeans and cowboy boots. That look felt really cool and very me,” she added.