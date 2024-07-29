Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Flaunts Her Impressive Abs in Athleisure Gear: Photos

The mother-of-two, 37, took a couple of photos in the athleisure wear, with another image depicting her posing outside and one snap on the couch. In the last image of the set, the blonde beauty threw on a matching sweatshirt for a mirror selfie in a bathroom.

"Body goals😍," one fan commented on the upload, while another joked, "I look exactly like that in my alo gear. 😂."