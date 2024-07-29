Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Flaunts Her Impressive Abs in Athleisure Gear: Photos
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley can make any outfit look chic!
On Sunday, July 28, the star snapped a selfie of her enviable abs while wearing a baby blue sports bra and matching biker shorts from Alo.
The mother-of-two, 37, took a couple of photos in the athleisure wear, with another image depicting her posing outside and one snap on the couch. In the last image of the set, the blonde beauty threw on a matching sweatshirt for a mirror selfie in a bathroom.
"Body goals😍," one fan commented on the upload, while another joked, "I look exactly like that in my alo gear. 😂."
Huntington-Whiteley made headlines this past May when she shockingly announced she was stepping down from her beauty brand.
"In 2018, I founded Rose Inc with a vision to foster a beauty community and create exceptional products in line with my values and beliefs," she shared via social media. "However, due to significant changes within the business, I’ve made the considered decision to step down from the brand."
The stunning star explained her brand's joint venture partner, Amyris Inc, declared bankruptcy, which led to the company's new ownership.
"Moving forward I am no longer involved or affiliated with its operations, products, or promotional activities," the British bombshell added. "Authenticity and integrity are paramount to me in any business endeavor on which I embark and therefore, it is time for me to close this chapter."
Huntington-Whiteley received support on her decision, with fiancé Jason Statham, 57, commenting, "One door closes another opens…Glad to put this one to bed!! The best is yet to come baby. Love forever J."
The couple became engaged in 2016 and share two kids together: son Jack, 7, and daughter Isabella, 2.
After welcoming her second child, Huntington-Whiteley admitted her most recent pregnancy was different than the first.
"The first 3 months I felt pretty rough not going to lie! Middle bit I felt much better and full of energy! Last bit really, really heavy and slow!" she told a fan via social media. "Pregnancy is a wild ride for sure."
"Second time round I feel much more confident and relaxed. Mentally and physically I have felt better too. Truly feeling very grateful for these days with my family," she said. "My heart is very full. Very happy and grateful to have two healthy babies. "