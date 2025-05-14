or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
NEWS

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Ditches Her Bra as She Flaunts Her Favorite Looks: Photos

rosie huntington whiteley no bra outfits
Source: MEGA; @rosiehw/Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stunned in a braless white dress and more chic outfits in her new post.

By:

May 14 2025, Published 8:10 a.m. ET

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is ready for the warm weather!

The model and actress recently took to Instagram with a lineup of outfit pics straight from her own closet, and fans couldn’t get enough. But what really turned heads was a sleek white bodycon dress she wore without a bra.

rosie huntington whiteley fashion style post
Source: @rosiehw/Instagram

The star showed off her white dress, which she didn't wear with a bra.

Made from a thin, clingy fabric, the garment subtly revealed her figurenipples and all — and she styled it with a long string necklace, a jute shoulder bag and some retro-style sunglasses.

“fit check,” she casually captioned the post.

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram
Switching it up, Huntington-Whiteley leaned into vacation vibes next with a form-fitting black maxi dress that had a knotted waist to accentuate her curves.

She topped it off with a bold graphic-print headscarf, cat-eye shades and a structured leather tote. Her stacked bracelets and layered necklaces gave the whole look a relaxed, boho-chic twist.

rosie huntington whiteley london life
Source: @rosiehw/Instagram

The model wore a black dress and sunglasses.

For her third look, she kept things casual. The mom-of-two styled ivory straight-leg trousers with a crisp white tank, then layered on a soft taupe leather bomber jacket. Oversized black sunglasses and a minimal neutral clutch gave the outfit that effortless vibe.

She even showed off a winter-ready fit — wrapping herself in an oversized ivory faux fur coat layered over a ribbed knit top, as she tied it all together with high-waisted white trousers for a clean monochromatic vibe.

Her fans were quick to flood the comments section with love.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

rosie huntington whiteley fashion gallery
Source: @rosiehw/Instagram

The actress' fans loved all of her outfits.

“I love these posts🖤🖤so many great looks,” one fan gushed.

Another added, “Fits are fitting 😍.”

“🔥🔥🔥 our most gorgeous,” a third wrote.

“The actual greatest of all time 🫶🏻,” said another.

And one couldn’t help but say, “OMG you could definitely provoke a traffic accident anywhere 😍🔥.”

The fashion photo drop follows the star’s recent comments about her big life change — leaving Los Angeles behind for a new chapter in London. Huntington-Whiteley and her longtime partner, action star Jason Statham, made the move in 2020 after welcoming their son, Jack Oscar in 2017. Their daughter, Isabella James, arrived in 2022.

rosie huntington whiteley style check
Source: @rosiehw/Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham moved to London in 2020.

She’s always planned to raise her kids in the U.K., as her family comes first.

"We love the schools, the education," she told a news outlet. "They’re growing up British with their little British accents, which was important for us, and we have a great support system here. Jay’s parents live up the road and see the kids most days, my family come to visit every six or eight weeks, and in the summer we go down to Devon and our children have the same experiences running around on the farm that I had growing up, and it’s very special."

"I was very settled in L.A. and for a long time I missed the sunshine and the eternal optimism of Californians," she admitted. "But now I love it here."

jason statham rosie parenting update
Source: MEGA

The mom-of-two said Jason Statham is a playful and a loving dad.

The decision to relocate wasn’t just about the kids — it was also about keeping the family close while Statham continues his busy film career.

"He was like, ‘I’m going to be away from you and the kids for big stretches [shooting movies]. If we move to London, I can make everything there.’ So that was a really big reason," she explained. "He goes to work and comes home at the end of the day, which is pretty special for somebody in his line of work. Jason is a very involved and super-hands-on dad and such a supportive partner to me."

"I call him the human playground because he’s constantly got the kids on his back, rolling around," she added. "He’s so playful. The man has insane amounts of energy, it’s boundless. He’s a big kid himself but also an upbeat reinforcement and positive influence on them, and incredibly attentive, loving and capable. I feel lucky that I’m at work today and he’s with them and I don’t need to call and give him a list of things to do and remind him of this or that. And the kids adore him."

