Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Ditches Her Bra as She Flaunts Her Favorite Looks: Photos

She’s always planned to raise her kids in the U.K., as her family comes first.

"We love the schools, the education," she told a news outlet. "They’re growing up British with their little British accents, which was important for us, and we have a great support system here. Jay’s parents live up the road and see the kids most days, my family come to visit every six or eight weeks, and in the summer we go down to Devon and our children have the same experiences running around on the farm that I had growing up, and it’s very special."