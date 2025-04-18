or
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Sizzles in Lacy Bridal Lingerie and Garter for Seductive Photoshoot

Photo of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Source: MARKS AND SPENCERS

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley modeled a new lingerie collection.

By:

April 18 2025, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showcased her flawless figure while modeling white and lacey bridal lingerie.

On Thursday, April 17, the blonde beauty uploaded snaps from a recent Marks and Spencer photoshoot.

rosie huntington whitely pic
Source: MARKS AND SPENCERS

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley modeled bridal lingerie for a photoshoot.

"The set for wedding season with intricate touches of gold 🤍@marksandspencer," she captioned the images, which received over 200,000 "likes."

In the snaps, Huntington-Whiteley — who turned 38 on Friday, April 18 — donned a white lace bra, matching underwear, a thigh garter and belt. She also donned a dainty gold necklace.

The star posed leaning against a wall and while sitting in a fuzzy white chair.

One sultry shot pictured the star turning to the side, exposing her behind in the cheeky underwear.

rosie huntington whitely pic
Source: MARKS AND SPENCERS

Over 200,000 of the star's Instagram followers 'liked' the hot shots.

The mom-of-two's pal and fellow model Candice Swanepoel commented the fire emoji on the upload, while one fan simply wrote, "Wow😍🔥🤍✨."

Many of her Instagram followers also took the opportunity to send Huntington-Whiteley birthday wishes.

"Happy birthday dear Rosie!🎂💗🎉 I hope you enjoy this day with your family and your loved ones! And that you have many reasons to be happy..." one admirer gushed. "I love you and wish you much success in life🫂💗🌸Keep inspiring us😘."

"Happy birthday love ♥️," penned another, with a third fan said, "Happy Birthday 👑."

rosie huntington whitely pic
Source: MARKS AND SPENCERS

The mom-of-two turned 38 on Friday, April 18.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Despite wearing the bridal lingerie, Huntington-Whiteley has yet to tie the knot with fiancé Jason Statham, 57, whom she's been dating since 2010. Though they announced their engagement in 2016 and have two children, they said they aren't in a rush to tie the knot.

Earlier this year, the longtime couple did their first fashion campaign together for Falconeri.

"This was our first time shooting together, which was very special," the British bombshell told Vogue. "The campaign’s aim was really to tell this story as if it were a journey into the Falconeri world through the eyes of myself and him. We were very involved in the creative process, choosing the photographer, the stylist, and the location."

rosie huntington whitely pic
Source: MARKS AND SPENCERS

Huntington-Whiteley has been engaged to Jason Statham since 2016.

The former Victoria's Secret angel called the shoot "relaxing and easy," explaining, "We got a day together, working with a photographer we both love, with our team, and being away in Comporta for a night without the children. It was just such an easy, effortless day. What more can you ask for, really?"

rosie huntington whitely pic
Source: MARKS AND SPENCERS

The model and the movie star share two kids.

Though some people have criticized the couple's nearly 20-year age gap, it's never bothered either of them.

"His knowledge and strength are really inspiring and attractive, and that can come with a man who's had a bit of time. We have a connection that has nothing to do with age," Huntington-Whiteley shared in a past interview. "Work comes and goes, but if you have someone at home who thinks you're the greatest person in the world, that keeps you going."

