Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Showcases Abs and Long Legs While Modeling Lingerie: Watch
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked as gorgeous as ever in a new video promoting her lingerie collection.
In a Wednesday, March 19, post from U.K.-based retailer Marks and Spencer, the model flaunted her fit figure in a blue patterned bra and matching underwear.
In the clip, the star, 37, was sitting on a bench as sensual musical played in the background.
The blonde beauty's collection with the brand features lace and silk in soft colors.
The line was described as "Rosie's signature effortless style meets a touch of zen-like tranquillity across both lingerie and nightwear."
The mom-of-two's modeling career has been in full force lately, as in January, she made her return to the runway after a 10-year hiatus.
The star stunned while walking the Jean Paul Gaultier by Ludovic de Saint Sernin Haute Couture 2025 fashion show in a black corset gown.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
After the show, Huntington-Whiteley raved on Instagram, "Return to the runway for Le Naufrage. Congratulations @ludovicdesaintsernin on a stunning show — an honour to be part of your vision! Thank you for having me. ✨."
Designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin gushed in the comments section of her post, "I love you! Thank you so much for trusting me with your runway return! What a f------ way to come back! You looked absolutely breathtaking! Bravo bravo bravo ❤️❤️❤️."
The star's fiancé, Jason Statham, also cheered her on by commenting, "🔥🔥🔥."
The actor, 57, recently joined his lady for their first-ever joint campaign, modeling for Falconeri.
"This was our first time shooting together, which was very special," Huntington-Whiteley told Vogue. "The campaign’s aim was really to tell this story as if it were a journey into the Falconeri world through the eyes of myself and him. We were very involved in the creative process, choosing the photographer, the stylist, and the location."
The British beauty called the shoot "relaxing and easy," explaining, "We got a day together, working with a photographer we both love, with our team, and being away in Comporta for a night without the children. It was just such an easy, effortless day. What more can you ask for, really?"
While some have raised eyebrows over the couple's 20-year age gap, it doesn't bother Huntington-Whiteley in the slightest.
"His knowledge and strength are really inspiring and attractive, and that can come with a man who's had a bit of time. We have a connection that has nothing to do with age," she said in 2013. "Work comes and goes, but if you have someone at home who thinks you're the greatest person in the world, that keeps you going."