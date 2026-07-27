COUPLES Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Rare Loved-Up Vacation Snaps With Fiancé Jason Statham for His 59th Birthday Source: @rosiehw/instagram,MEGA Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham looked as happy as could be as they posed together on vacation. Olivia Callanan July 27 2026, Published 1:24 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham could not keep their hands off each other in rare photos during their luxury family vacation. On Sunday, July 26, the model, 39, took to her Instagram to share loved-up photos to celebrate her partner of 16 years, Statham, on his 59th birthday.

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Source: @rosiehw/instagram,MEGA The couple was joined by their two kids, Jack and Isabella.

Soaking up the sun aboard a luxury yacht, the couple was joined by their two young children, 9-year-old son Jack and their daughter, 4-year-old Isabella. Huntington-Whiteley looked stunning in a white satin halterneck mini dress with lace detailing as she cuddled up to Statham. Accessorizing with a simple pair of pearl drop earrings and big brown sunglasses, she kept her makeup minimal while leaving her blonde hair down. Meanwhile, Statham wore a matching button-down and short set as they stood on the deck of the boat.

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'Our Everyday Inspiration'

Source: @rosiehw/instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed praise for her husband on his 59th birthday in the caption of the photo dump.

Throughout the rest of the carousel, the actor was seen in another matching set as he carried his daughter around the boat, relaxed in the shade with both of his children and enjoyed some time in the crystal-clear water. On the post, the Victoria's Secret angel wrote, "Happy birthday to our favourite guy. Our number one. The action man who does it all. Holds it down. Makes us laugh. Keeps us safe. Our everyday inspiration. We love you with all our hearts. Forever and always."

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Source: @rosiehw/instagram Many of her fans raved that the pair are 'the best couple.'

Her followers made sure to comment on the post that has racked up over 1 million likes. "Ya’ll are my favorite celebrity couple forever. You just shine with love," wrote one fan. Another said, "The most beautiful couple." "The best couple," a third claimed. A fourth gushed, "Luv this beautiful power couple."

Over a Decade of Love

Source: @rosiehw/instagram,MEGA The couple met in 2009 at a party in London with the model saying years later 'it was instant chemistry.'