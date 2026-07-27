Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Rare Loved-Up Vacation Snaps With Fiancé Jason Statham for His 59th Birthday
July 27 2026, Published 1:24 p.m. ET
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham could not keep their hands off each other in rare photos during their luxury family vacation.
On Sunday, July 26, the model, 39, took to her Instagram to share loved-up photos to celebrate her partner of 16 years, Statham, on his 59th birthday.
Soaking up the sun aboard a luxury yacht, the couple was joined by their two young children, 9-year-old son Jack and their daughter, 4-year-old Isabella.
Huntington-Whiteley looked stunning in a white satin halterneck mini dress with lace detailing as she cuddled up to Statham. Accessorizing with a simple pair of pearl drop earrings and big brown sunglasses, she kept her makeup minimal while leaving her blonde hair down.
Meanwhile, Statham wore a matching button-down and short set as they stood on the deck of the boat.
'Our Everyday Inspiration'
Throughout the rest of the carousel, the actor was seen in another matching set as he carried his daughter around the boat, relaxed in the shade with both of his children and enjoyed some time in the crystal-clear water.
On the post, the Victoria's Secret angel wrote, "Happy birthday to our favourite guy. Our number one. The action man who does it all. Holds it down. Makes us laugh. Keeps us safe. Our everyday inspiration. We love you with all our hearts. Forever and always."
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Her followers made sure to comment on the post that has racked up over 1 million likes.
"Ya’ll are my favorite celebrity couple forever. You just shine with love," wrote one fan.
Another said, "The most beautiful couple."
"The best couple," a third claimed.
A fourth gushed, "Luv this beautiful power couple."
Over a Decade of Love
Huntington-Whiteley and Statham met at a party in London in 2009, and Huntington-Whiteley shared back in 2020, "It was instant chemistry."
In an interview with Elle UK in 2021, she said, "I remember calling my friend the next day, and just being like, 'Wow, he's so unexpectedly not who I thought he'd be. He's so grounded and humble, he's really fun and charismatic and energetic.' Those were all things I just wasn't expecting about him and what drew me to him."
While the couple has been together for over a decade, they are in no hurry to get married.
The model told The Sunday Times, “Maybe one day. It’s not something that’s ever been massively important to me. Throwing a big, fancy wedding is not something I feel is necessary at this point in my life. If we do, it will be low-key," before adding, “I’m committed to my family. I value the family unit, and he’s just been such an incredible person in my life."