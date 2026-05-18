Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off Her Ripped Abs in Busty White Bikini: Photos

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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is well-aware that her summer body is in check. The model, 39, boasted about “not being bloated” in a series of sultry bikini photos shared to her Instagram on Sunday, May 17. Huntington-Whiteley flaunted her toned tummy in a white bikini with large gold chain link details on the hips and cleavage.

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Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley snapped a selfie with a scenic mountain view in the background.

She held up Arrae’s Bloat Digestive Gummies as she relaxed on a lounge chair, positioned on a balcony overlooking the ocean. “This and not being bloated,” the blonde beauty captioned her post.

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Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed off anti-bloating gummies.

Just one day earlier, on Saturday, May 16, Huntington-Whiteley once again showed off her lean physique in an asymmetrical one-piece swimsuit with a large cutout around the stomach. She snapped a mirror selfie in her belly-baring bathing suit, which she complemented with a messy bun, black sunglasses and a large Yves Saint Laurent beige tote bag. Elsewhere in her photo dump, the model went braless in a plunging, long-sleeved white maxi dress with draped sleeves. She posed alongside her fiancé, Jason Statham, who looked sleek in a double-breasted green blazer and matching trousers. The couple posed arm in arm at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.

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Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares two kids with Jason Statham.

Huntington-Whiteley captioned her Instagram carousel with a white heart emoji as fans gushed over her and her man. “Omg this is a beauty maxxed couple both look amazing together,” one fan wrote, while another agreed, “Dream pair 🤍.” Lily Aldridge added, “Gorgeee.”

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Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley bared her toned body on vacation.

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham got engaged in 2016, seven years after they first met at a party in London. They share two children — Jack, 5, and Isabella, 4 — but have not yet tied the knot. "Jason has the most impeccable taste," the Mad Max: Fury Road alum gushed over her man in a March 21 interview. "He taught me so much about architecture and furniture.” In recent years, the couple has built their dream home: a Georgian townhouse in London. "He’ll say it’s been a nightmare, while the model loves the interiors,” the actress said, then noted her husband is “very grounding.”

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Source: MEGA Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are engaged.