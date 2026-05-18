Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off Her Ripped Abs in Busty White Bikini: Photos
May 18 2026, Published 2:42 p.m. ET
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is well-aware that her summer body is in check.
The model, 39, boasted about “not being bloated” in a series of sultry bikini photos shared to her Instagram on Sunday, May 17.
Huntington-Whiteley flaunted her toned tummy in a white bikini with large gold chain link details on the hips and cleavage.
She held up Arrae’s Bloat Digestive Gummies as she relaxed on a lounge chair, positioned on a balcony overlooking the ocean.
“This and not being bloated,” the blonde beauty captioned her post.
Just one day earlier, on Saturday, May 16, Huntington-Whiteley once again showed off her lean physique in an asymmetrical one-piece swimsuit with a large cutout around the stomach. She snapped a mirror selfie in her belly-baring bathing suit, which she complemented with a messy bun, black sunglasses and a large Yves Saint Laurent beige tote bag.
Elsewhere in her photo dump, the model went braless in a plunging, long-sleeved white maxi dress with draped sleeves. She posed alongside her fiancé, Jason Statham, who looked sleek in a double-breasted green blazer and matching trousers. The couple posed arm in arm at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.
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Huntington-Whiteley captioned her Instagram carousel with a white heart emoji as fans gushed over her and her man.
“Omg this is a beauty maxxed couple both look amazing together,” one fan wrote, while another agreed, “Dream pair 🤍.”
Lily Aldridge added, “Gorgeee.”
Huntington-Whiteley and Statham got engaged in 2016, seven years after they first met at a party in London. They share two children — Jack, 5, and Isabella, 4 — but have not yet tied the knot.
"Jason has the most impeccable taste," the Mad Max: Fury Road alum gushed over her man in a March 21 interview. "He taught me so much about architecture and furniture.”
In recent years, the couple has built their dream home: a Georgian townhouse in London.
"He’ll say it’s been a nightmare, while the model loves the interiors,” the actress said, then noted her husband is “very grounding.”
Huntington-Whiteley first moved from the U.S. to the U.K. in 2020.
"It was always part of the plan to raise the kids here," the Plymouth, England, native explained in an April 2025 interview. "We love the schools, the education. They’re growing up British with their little British accents, which was important for us, and we have a great support system here. Jay’s parents live up the road and see the kids most days, my family come to visit every six or eight weeks, and in the summer we go down to Devon and our children have the same experiences running around on the farm that I had growing up, and it’s very special."