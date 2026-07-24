Bikini-Clad Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 39, Cuddles Up to Fiancé Jason Statham, 58, in Rare Vacation Photos

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Jason Statham is giving fans a rare look into his family's most recent vacation. The 58-year-old actor shared a carousel of photos on his Instagram from the getaway with fiancée, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 39, and their two children.

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Source: @jasonstatham/instagram Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posed for photos with their young children aboard a luxury yacht.

Among the snaps was a photo of Huntington-Whiteley caught off-guard in a bikini while she was taking a dip in the ocean, as another image captured a shirtless Statham cuddled up with Huntington-Whiteley as she looked amazing in a green striped string bikini with their son, Jack, 9. Statham also included more photos featuring their children, Jack and daughter Isabella, 4, as they swam in the ocean, jumped off the boat and lay with their famous father. The photos of their children are rare, as the couple has kept them mostly out of the spotlight.

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Model Off-Duty

Source: MEGA,@rosiehw/instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared photos of herself in a white slip dress to her Instagram account.

The model also posted photos of her own to her Instagram account. She was seen in a white satin mini dress with lace detailing and a halterneck as she showed off her modeling skills aboard the luxury yacht. She posed against the backdrop of the crystal-clear water and the dramatic cliffs. Captioning the post, "Slip into Summer," she paired the stunning dress with oversized brown sunglasses, pearl stud earrings and natural makeup.

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'Wow, He's So Unexpectedly Not Who I Thought He'd Be'

Source: MEGA,@jasonstatham/instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have been together for over a decade.

Statham and Huntington-Whiteley met in 2009 at a party in London, with Huntington-Whiteley revealing back in 2020, "It was instant chemistry." "I remember calling my friend the next day," she shared with Elle UK in 2021, "and just being like, 'Wow, he's so unexpectedly not who I thought he'd be. He's so grounded and humble, he's really fun and charismatic and energetic.' Those were all things I just wasn't expecting about him and what drew me to him." The model went on to explain, "He didn't act until he was well into his thirties, so he had this big chunk of life where he was a painter and decorator and he was on the door of clubs and he was on the market stall, trading." "He's got that real groundedness," she continued, "and I love the fact he will pass that on to our child as well."

Will They Get Married?

Source: MEGA,@rosiehw/instagram The model shared that her and Jason Statham are in no hurry to get married as it is not something that is 'massively important' to her.