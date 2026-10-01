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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Frees the Nipple in See-Through Lace Dress at Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Image of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a daring look during Paris Fashion Week.
Source: MEGA ; @rosiehw/INSTAGRAM

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a daring look during Paris Fashion Week.

Oct. 1 2026, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley went braless during Paris Fashion Week.

The model looked stunning in a sheer black lace dress that left little to the imagination, sharing a series of photos of the look via her Instagram on Thursday, October 1.

Huntington-Whiteley gave her followers a glimpse at her assets while attending the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show on September 29.

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Image of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended the YSL fashion show.
Source: @rosiehw/INSTAGRAM

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended the YSL fashion show.

Her dress featured a high neck, long sleeves and was made of intricate lace. She completed the outfit with only a pair of black briefs underneath.

The 39-year-old paired the daring look with a black YSL bag, simple diamond jewelry, neutral glam makeup and pulled her blonde hair up into a slicked-back bun.

"Golden Hour with @ysl by @anthonyvaccarello 🖤," she captioned her post.

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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Outfit Got Mixed Reviews

Image of One social media user told Rosie Huntington-Whiteley said she looked 'stunning,' while another called her dress 'tacky.'
Source: @rosiehw/INSTAGRAM

One social media user told Rosie Huntington-Whiteley she looked 'stunning,' while another called her dress 'tacky.'

Huntington-Whiteley had the internet divided over her scandalous look

"Stunning 😍🔥😍🔥😍," said one person, with another calling it, "the best look of Paris Fashion Week 🔥."

"The perfect blend of elegance and charisma. Simply stunning style. ✨" gushed a third.

However, some were "surprised" by her choice that flashed her nipples.

"It’s not chic or elegant at all. Quite the opposite — it looks really tacky," commented a critic.

A second wrote, "I’m honestly so surprised to see Rosie in such a revealing look."

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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Engaged to Actor Jason Statham

Image of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have two children together.
Source: @rosiehw/INSTAGRAM

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have two children together.

Huntington-Whiteley's partner, Jason Statham, wasn't in any of the pictures.

The twosome first met at a party in London in 2009 before getting engaged seven years later in 2016.

The pair, who have yet to tie the knot, share two children, Jack and Isabella.

Back in 2020, Rosie shared that their connection was "instant."

'A Big, Fancy Wedding Is Not Something I Feel Is Necessary'

Image of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared she is 'committed' to her family.
Source: @rosiehw/INSTAGRAM

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared she is 'committed' to her family.

A year later, she shared in an interview that she remembers "calling my [her] friend the next day, and just being like, 'Wow, he's so unexpectedly not who I thought he'd be," talking about the movie star.

"He's so grounded and humble, he's really fun and charismatic and energetic.' Those were all things I just wasn't expecting about him and what drew me to him," the model continued.

As for when they plan to get married, "Maybe one day. It’s not something that’s ever been massively important to me," Rosie said. "Throwing a big, fancy wedding is not something I feel is necessary at this point in my life. If we do, it will be low-key. I’m committed to my family. I value the family unit, and he’s just been such an incredible person in my life."

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