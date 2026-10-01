Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Frees the Nipple in See-Through Lace Dress at Paris Fashion Week: Photos

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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley went braless during Paris Fashion Week. The model looked stunning in a sheer black lace dress that left little to the imagination, sharing a series of photos of the look via her Instagram on Thursday, October 1. Huntington-Whiteley gave her followers a glimpse at her assets while attending the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show on September 29.

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Source: @rosiehw/INSTAGRAM Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attended the YSL fashion show.

Her dress featured a high neck, long sleeves and was made of intricate lace. She completed the outfit with only a pair of black briefs underneath. The 39-year-old paired the daring look with a black YSL bag, simple diamond jewelry, neutral glam makeup and pulled her blonde hair up into a slicked-back bun. "Golden Hour with @ysl by @anthonyvaccarello 🖤," she captioned her post.

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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Outfit Got Mixed Reviews

Source: @rosiehw/INSTAGRAM One social media user told Rosie Huntington-Whiteley she looked 'stunning,' while another called her dress 'tacky.'

Huntington-Whiteley had the internet divided over her scandalous look "Stunning 😍🔥😍🔥😍," said one person, with another calling it, "the best look of Paris Fashion Week 🔥." "The perfect blend of elegance and charisma. Simply stunning style. ✨" gushed a third. However, some were "surprised" by her choice that flashed her nipples. "It’s not chic or elegant at all. Quite the opposite — it looks really tacky," commented a critic. A second wrote, "I’m honestly so surprised to see Rosie in such a revealing look."

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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Engaged to Actor Jason Statham

Source: @rosiehw/INSTAGRAM Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have two children together.

Huntington-Whiteley's partner, Jason Statham, wasn't in any of the pictures. The twosome first met at a party in London in 2009 before getting engaged seven years later in 2016. The pair, who have yet to tie the knot, share two children, Jack and Isabella. Back in 2020, Rosie shared that their connection was "instant."

'A Big, Fancy Wedding Is Not Something I Feel Is Necessary'

Source: @rosiehw/INSTAGRAM Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared she is 'committed' to her family.