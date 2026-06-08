Rosie O'Donnell Reveals If She'd Go Under the Knife Again After Her 'Expensive' Facelift

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Rosie O’Donnell got candid about whether she plans to undergo more plastic surgery. During a red carpet interview at the Sunday, June 7, Tony Awards in New York, the media personality, 64, confirmed she’s done with going under the knife after her facelift.

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Does Rosie O'Donnell Plan on Getting More Plastic Surgery?

Source: E! News Rosie O'Donnell opened up about her cosmetic work in a recent Substack post.

When asked about whether she plans to get additional cosmetic work done, she replied, “No, I don’t think so.” In a May 25 Substack post, the former talk show host revealed she received a facelift back in January. "Authenticity is the goal in these days and times," she explained at the Tony Awards about her decision to go public with her procedure. "And I think all that matters is truth and love, and so I wanted to be truthful and say all the complicated emotions I had about it."

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Why Did Rosie O'Donnell Get a Facelift?

Source: E! News Rosie O'Donnell went under the knife in January.

Her child Clay was averse to the idea, but she decided to move forward anyway. "My little autistic 13-year-old said to me, 'If you do it, I would not be able to respect you ever again,'" O'Donnell said. "And that put me off it for a few months, but then when I went and did it in January, I came home 10 days later, and they never noticed." The 64-year-old wanted to spill all the details of her cosmetic work because she didn’t want "some tabloid to go, 'Gotcha!'" "I just wanted to say, 'This is what I did, and here's the doctor, and if you want to,'" she explained, then noted, "But it's very expensive—it's more expensive than any car I ever bought, but I can't drive around in my face."

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Source: @rosie/Instagram Rosie O'Donnell posted before-and-after photos of her facelift.

O’Donnell credited her facelift for relieving some unfortunate after-effects of taking a GLP-1. "I'm on Mounjaro over the last three years, I have diabetes too, and I lost over 50 pounds, and that was responsible for a lot of the extra skin that I had around my face, and there were two lines that made me look sad,” she said. "In Ireland, people would say, 'Are you upset, darling? What's the matter, love?' And I'm like, 'That's just my face. I am not upset, it's just how I look.'"

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell attended the 2026 Tony Awards.