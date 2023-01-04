Inside Why Rosie O'Donnell Was Absent From Barbara Walters' Tribute On 'The View'

Despite not being in attendance for the heartfelt send-off, O'Donnell took to Instagram in the hours after the death of her former boss to share fond memories of Walters.

“What a long and eventful legendary life she had,” O'Donnell — who served as a cohost on the ABC talk show from 2006 to 2007 and again in 2014 until 2015 — said in a video shared to the social media platform. “I was lucky enough to be in her orbit for a good many years and we saw a lot of Broadway shows together … May she rest in peace and may everyone remember just what barriers she broke down for women. She really did. She was the first and will always be remembered.”