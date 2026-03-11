Rosie O'Donnell Discusses Her Secret Return to the U.S. Amid Trump Citizenship Threats

Article continues below advertisement

Rosie O'Donnell recently returned to the United States for a two-week visit after moving to Ireland last year. The comedian left America to escape the political climate surrounding Donald Trump's second presidency.

Source: MEGA Rosie O’Donnell secretly returned to the United States for two weeks.

In an interview with Chris Cuomo on SiriusXM, O'Donnell explained her motivations for the visit. She wanted to reconnect with her family and assess the ease of traveling back to the U.S. “I wanted to see how hard it would be for me to get in and out of the country,” she stated. Following Trump’s threats to revoke her citizenship, O'Donnell expressed concerns about her safety. “I wanted to see if it was safe for me,” she mentioned, emphasizing her apprehensions about returning after a year abroad.

Source: MEGA The star moved to Ireland last year amid political tensions.

O'Donnell has been vocal about her decision to relocate to Ireland, citing the emotional toll of the political landscape in the U.S. “It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well,” she remarked. She indicated that she would consider moving back only if it becomes safe for all citizens to have equal rights.

Source: MEGA Rosie O’Donnell said she wanted to see if traveling back was safe.

During her recent visit, O'Donnell noted significant changes in the U.S. after spending a year away. “It feels like a very different country,” she said, highlighting her disconnection from American culture. She contrasted her experiences in Ireland, stating, “I'm in a place where celebrity worship does not exist.”

“I also wanted to make sure that it was safe for me before I brought my daughter this summer,” she added.

Despite the challenges of returning, O'Donnell stands by her decision to move. “I don’t regret leaving at all,” she asserted, emphasizing her need to protect her family and maintain her mental health.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously threatened to revoke her citizenship.