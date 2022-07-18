Rosie O'Donnell & Girlfriend Aimee Hauer Make Snuggly Red Carpet Debut — Pics

But even before the pair made their relationship social media official, O’Donnell shared a subtle clue that there was someone special in her life. Back in May, O’Donnell took to Instagram with a cryptic post featuring her hand resting affectionately atop an unnamed person’s leg.

“how’s ur weekend?” the star wrote at the time, adding the hashtag, #spokane.

Prior to her relationship with Hauer, O’Donnell, who first came out as lesbian in 2002, had been married twice. She first tied the knot with Kelli Carpenter in 2004, calling it quits that same year, before saying “I do” to Michelle Rounds in 2011. O’Donnell and Rounds ultimately split in 2011.