Rosie Perez Admits 'The View' Was 'Not What' She Signed Up For When She Took The Job

Rosie Perez admitted signing up for The View was not what she expected.

The actress, 58, signed on in 2014 to appear on Season 18 of the talk show series — but she only lasted for one season.

“I’m not supposed to talk about it,” she cryptically replied during an interview. “Let’s just say that what I thought I was there for was supposed to be one kind of a thing, which excited me, and then when I got there, that’s not what it was.”