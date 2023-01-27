Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Being Called An 'Old Broad' On 'The View': 'Relax, Everybody!'

Earlier this week, Goldberg addressed the situation, and shared the woman they focused on was not the heckler after all.

"Anyone who watches the show knows that we have the best studio audience and that they get fired up when we come out here, we count on that energy," she said. "So I'm setting the record straight about something that happened at the top of last week's show."

"During our walkout, an audience member yelled out, 'You old broad', which led us to joke around with the audience," she continued. "We are on live television so the cameras show the audience laughing and applauding during our exchange, and focused on a different audience member than the one who actually yelled old broad."