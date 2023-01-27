OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > The View
OK LogoNEWS

Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Being Called An 'Old Broad' On 'The View': 'Relax, Everybody!'

whoopi goldberg the view backlash
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 27 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Whoopi Goldberg is revisiting when she was called an "old broad" during the Wednesday, January 18, episode of The View.

Article continues below advertisement

While sitting with the ladies, the 67-year-old heard someone hurl an insult at her.

"Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?" the EGOT winner asked, as the show cut to the suspect: a woman wearing a large fur hat. "She said, ‘You old broad,’ and I was like, hey, it’s Wednesday, and I am an old broad, and happy about it."

mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, Goldberg addressed the situation, and shared the woman they focused on was not the heckler after all.

"Anyone who watches the show knows that we have the best studio audience and that they get fired up when we come out here, we count on that energy," she said. "So I'm setting the record straight about something that happened at the top of last week's show."

"During our walkout, an audience member yelled out, 'You old broad', which led us to joke around with the audience," she continued. "We are on live television so the cameras show the audience laughing and applauding during our exchange, and focused on a different audience member than the one who actually yelled old broad."

MORE ON:
The View
Article continues below advertisement

Goldberg wanted to make it clear that everyone's been after the wrong person.

"Which led to some folks incorrectly accusing this particular woman of incorrectly heckling me so I'm clearing this woman's good name," she noted. "She's a loyal audience member, an upstanding citizen, and a View fan. You know, we can't do this show without the support of viewers like her and viewers like you, so please leave her alone! This was a jokey, light moment, relax everybody, OK!"

megar
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, The View had a hilarious slip-up this week, as Sara Haines was forced to dodge a leak on the table, resulting in her microphone picking up a fart noise while moving around.

“We had a little spillage on the other side of the table,” Alyssa Farah Griffin notified the live audience and viewers of the scene.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.