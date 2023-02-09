Whoopi Goldberg Snipes At 'The View' Fans For Taking On-Air Spats So Seriously: 'You're Making It Hard To Have Fun'
The ladies of The View want fans to relax!
On the Wednesday, February 8, episode, Joy Behar appeared to rub Whoopi Goldberg the wrong way when she insinuated they weren't friends when Behar got fired from the series in 2013. However, the EGOT winner insisted it was all fun and games.
"People, Joy and I were having fun yesterday and once again you have taken it to some other place, " she expressed. "We have been friends for 100 years! First of all, if I was upset at Joy, I wouldn't tell her on the show."
The actress, 68, admitted fans blowing the situation out of proportion is "making it hard" for them "to have fun" on set, noting, "We're on the show for an hour, we don't get to joke a lot but when we do, just let us run with it."
The mom-of-one wrapped up her speech by pointing out that they've always taken playful jabs at each other, and they don't have any plans of stopping.
"This is happening more and more, we joke, we have a good time," Goldberg shared. "Please do not take that away from us."
As OK! reported, fans actually appear to be tuning into the long-running talk show less often these days, with one source claiming they're having trouble filling seats in the live audience despite tickets being free of charge.
Some blame Goldberg for the lack of interest, as on two separate occasions, she insisted the Holocaust wasn't about "race." Her insensitive comments resulted in a two-week suspension from the show in 2022, and though she apologized for her words, the damage may be irreversible.
In fact, countless fans called for the star to be fired, but an insider claimed she won't leave unless she gets a full payout, as she signed a four-year contract in 2021.
"Whoopi’s attitude is they can put her out to pasture, but they’re going to have to cough up some serious cash. She wants a hefty payoff to leave or else she’ll stay and make everyone miserable," the source spilled. "Whoopi has three years left on her contract but after her embarrassing blunders the feeling is it might be prudent to replace her."