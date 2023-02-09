Whoopi Goldberg Snipes At 'The View' Fans For Taking On-Air Spats So Seriously: 'You're Making It Hard To Have Fun'

"People, Joy and I were having fun yesterday and once again you have taken it to some other place, " she expressed. "We have been friends for 100 years! First of all, if I was upset at Joy, I wouldn't tell her on the show."

The actress, 68, admitted fans blowing the situation out of proportion is "making it hard" for them "to have fun" on set, noting, "We're on the show for an hour, we don't get to joke a lot but when we do, just let us run with it."