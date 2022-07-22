Meghan Markle Confessed To 'Googling' Prince Harry Before First Date According To Shocking Royal Tell-All
Meghan Markle had a unique way of preparing for her blind date with Prince Harry — she took to the Internet!
Determined to make a good impression on the Royal, the Suits actress reportedly confessed to googling him in depth before they met, according to author Tom Bower's bombshell tell-all Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors.
"Do you know what you’re doing? Do you know anything about him?" Bower wrote Meghan's friend asked her after the Duchess of Sussex was set up on a romantic night out with the prince.
"I’ve googled Harry," the now mother-of-two allegedly replied. "I’ve gone deeply into his life."
MEGHAN MARKLE SECRETLY PLOTTING POLITICAL CAREER FOR HARRY, DESPERATELY WANTS HIM TO 'FOLLOW IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF MOTHER DIANA'
Bower further explains in the book that the life of a royal — or at least a princess — has seemingly always appealed to the actress, who wrote about it in a 2011 post on her blog.
"Little girls dream of being princesses. And grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy," she penned at the time, according to Bower's book. "Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the Royal Wedding and endless conversations about Princess Kate."
MEGHAN & HARRY FALSELY ACCUSED VICTORIA BECKHAM OF 'INDISCRETION' IN LEAKING DAMAGING STORIES TO THE MEDIA
Meghan also admitted she wanted to be just like Ivanka Trump only two years before tying the knot with her royal hubby, going so far as to confess she'd even order the same drink as her because the young businesswoman clearly discovered "the formula for success."
"Staggeringly beautiful, no question, but so incredibly savvy and intelligent that she’s not just carved a niche for herself under her father’s famed Trump notoriety, she has undoubtedly created her own empire," Meghan wrote of the socialite in a 2014 blog entry.
"I always remember Ivanka being different — she wasn’t dancing on tables as a teenager or releasing pop albums. She wasn’t running amok publicly, swearing and being smacked with DUIs," she added. "Instead she was graduating from The Wharton School (cum laude, I might add), launching the Trump Hotel Collection, and building her own brand."