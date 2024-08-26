British Monarchy Continues to Ignore Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Focus on the 'Next Generation of Royals'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicly left the royal fold in 2020, but four years after their dramatic exit, the famous family has all but forgotten them and is focusing their energy on the newest heirs and spares.
"The strategy now is to move away from focusing on what the Sussexes are doing and place an emphasis on the next generation of royals," a source told an outlet.
"There is very much a feeling of not dwelling on the past but moving forward with the assets they've got which are the younger members of the royal family," they added.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will one day be the face of The Crown.
"King Charles is very aware that the younger generation is the future of the monarchy and his focus is to ensure that its legacy remains once he has gone — and that can be secured in the Wales era," the source shared.
As OK! previously reported, the royal family is so uninterested in reconnecting with the Sussexes that an insider predicted Harry and William won't be reunited until Charles passes away.
“I believe it 100 percent," a source stated. "Why would Prince William and Kate Middleton want all the distraction and circus that his presence would bring?”
“I suspect that Prince William will see Prince Harry one more time in his life in the flesh — at their father’s funeral,” they added.
Aside from their feud, William is focused on Kate and Charles' cancer battles, but experts believe the Prince of Wales doesn't want his brother's help amid health crises.
"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told an outlet.
Harry and William haven't been photographed in the same room since Charles' 2023 coronation.
"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed of the family feud. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."
Former royal butler Grant Harrold thinks the siblings won't reconcile unless Harry apologizes for his explosive tell-all book.
"The only way I see this happening is a public statement from Harry, where you come out and say that you were in a bad space and that [his memoir Spare] was a mistake," Harrold shared.
"I don’t think that’s going to happen," he noted. "Some bad things were said, and some families never patch things up, and that’s how it is… Harry has got a big heart, and a part of him probably wishes things would be different."
