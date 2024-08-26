British Monarchy Continues to Ignore Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Focus on the 'Next Generation of Royals'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are based in California, unlike the rest of the family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicly left the royal fold in 2020, but four years after their dramatic exit, the famous family has all but forgotten them and is focusing their energy on the newest heirs and spares.

"The strategy now is to move away from focusing on what the Sussexes are doing and place an emphasis on the next generation of royals," a source told an outlet.

"There is very much a feeling of not dwelling on the past but moving forward with the assets they've got which are the younger members of the royal family," they added.