Though Prince Andrew settled his sexual abuse lawsuit and admitted to once being friends with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, The Palace Papers author Tina Brown believes Prince Harry, 37, is the one the monarchy is most worried about.

"I think Harry is a bit more of a problem, because you never quite know what he's going to do next," she explained on the "In the City" podcast. "He keeps them all on the back foot wondering where the bombs come from."