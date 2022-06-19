It would have marked the pariah prince’s first public appearance since his head-turning performance at the memorial service of his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, last March.

“The Duke of Cambridge was adamant,” according to a new account in the Evening Standard. “If York insisted on taking part publicly, he would withdraw.

“It was left to the Queen to reluctantly tell her second son that he could not appear in public at the event. Buckingham Palace described it as a ‘family decision’, but the duke himself – who one source revealed had been left ‘crushed and a little confused; – went to great pains to portray it as a personal choice, with sources close to him revealing he didn’t want to do anything that would ‘embarrass the Queen or make things difficult.’”