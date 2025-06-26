Royal Family Shockingly Responds to Video Poking Fun at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Baby Mama' Delivery Room Dance

While dressed to the nines, Lang and Habboo filmed a short video to mock Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's viral "Baby Mama" dance, which the latter did in a hospital delivery room.

"They said we couldn’t film film in Buckingham Palace… @sophiehabboo," Lang captioned the clip, which saw them doing the dance on a staircase inside the palace. After doing a few moves, the two cracked up as the soon-to-be dad cut the camera.

The official Instagram page of the royal family surprisingly commented on the post, "We see you 👀😉" — which some believe was the brood's way of shading the Sussexes.