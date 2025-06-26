Royal Family Shockingly Responds to Video Poking Fun at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Baby Mama' Delivery Room Dance
Nothing goes unnoticed by the royal family!
On the night of Wednesday, June 25, King Charles welcomed a slew of guests to Buckingham Palace for a reception to celebrate the winners of The King's Trust Awards 2025, with the formal ceremony taking place on June 26.
While George and Amal Clooney were some of the most notable names in attendance, it was a social media post by British stars Jamie Lang and Sophie Habboo that made the biggest headline of the evening.
Royal Family Responds to Jamie Lang and Sophie Habboo's Video
While dressed to the nines, Lang and Habboo filmed a short video to mock Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's viral "Baby Mama" dance, which the latter did in a hospital delivery room.
"They said we couldn’t film film in Buckingham Palace… @sophiehabboo," Lang captioned the clip, which saw them doing the dance on a staircase inside the palace. After doing a few moves, the two cracked up as the soon-to-be dad cut the camera.
The official Instagram page of the royal family surprisingly commented on the post, "We see you 👀😉" — which some believe was the brood's way of shading the Sussexes.
When Did Meghan Markle Film the 'Baby Mama' Video?
As OK! reported, Meghan and Harry filmed the clip in 2021 before welcoming Lilibet, but Meghan didn't share the upload until earlier this month to mark their daughter's 4th birthday.
The original video showed Harry and a heavily pregnant Meghan dancing, with the video being deemed cringey by countless social media users.
The mother-of-two had captioned her post, "Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work — there was only one thing left to do! 😂."
The Duchess of Sussex Ignores the Backlash
The Suits alum brushed off the negativity, explaining on the "Aspire with Emma Grede" podcast that she thinks her post was a "really great reminder that with all the noise or whatever people do, there’s still a whole life — a real, authentic, fun life — that’s happening behind the scenes."
"I’m just grateful that now, being back on social as well, I have a place where I can share it on my own terms," she added, seemingly referring to how she couldn't have her own Instagram page when she was part of the monarchy.
Meghan Markle Receives Support From a Friend
Meghan’s friend Christopher Bouzy spoke out to defend her and criticized those who claimed the footage supported conspiracy theories that she actually used a surrogate to welcome her second child.
"Imagine, for a moment, what it would feel like to have some of the happiest and most vulnerable moments of your life turned into ammunition for hate," he stated. "Every maternity dress and every baby video becomes 'evidence' for strangers obsessively trying to prove your pregnancies were a sham. It is sickening and cruel."